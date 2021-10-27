Italian Restaurant Sac's Place To Host 23rd Annual Abruzzo Pastoral Pig Roast In Astoria

Italian Restaurant Sac's Place will host its 23rd annual Abruzzo Pastoral Night and Pig Roast to honor its Italian roots on Thursday, November 4th and Thursday, November 11th at Sac's Place, 35-11 35th Avenue Astoria, NY.

Abruzzo is a little-known region in Italy that the Sacramone family used to call home. Its location between the mountains and sea provides for the five basic food groups of Abruzzo cuisine: bread, pasta, cheese, meat, and wine.

According to the Sacramone brothers, owners of Sac's Place, "anything that well-rounded deserves to be celebrated." The pastoral night feasts at Sac's Place pay tribute to the bountiful harvests of their Italian ancestors and keep their family traditions alive.

The all-you-can-eat festivities begin at 7:30 PM with antipasto and mini sausages, and end with a feast on baby piglet, stuffed cabbage, yams, potatoes, asparagus, and dessert. Cost is $65.00 per person; drinks, tax, and gratuity not included. A full bar is available.

Reservations required - please call Sac's Place at 718-204-5002,