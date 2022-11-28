Is Streaming Theatre Over?

This edition of Industry Trends appeared earlier in BroadwayWorld's Industry Pro Newsletter. Want to be the first to know about the latest industry trends? Click here to sign up!

Streaming helped the industry stay alive through the pandemic. Now, as audiences are again heading to the theater, many theaters are ceasing streaming options. However, some are digging in on their commitment to virtual viewing.

"We're a theater company that's committed to access," said Daniella Topol, Artistic Director of Rattlestick Theater, which is currently utilizing a hybrid in-person and streaming model for its world premiere of THE GETT. "Maybe it's hard for people to get to the theater, to climb up the stairs here, or all of the other physical situations people are dealing with. We also have audiences from all over the world -- we do immigrant artists' work, we have a Global Gab series... We didn't want to turn our back on the expanded perspective that we learned through Covid."

For THE GETT, Rattlestick hired Iris MediaWorks to handle the technical elements. Three cameras filmed the show, which was live edited and mixed. Audience members buy tickets -- which in Rattlestick's case cost the same as an in-person seat ($49.50, inclusive of service fee) -- and can watch the pre-edited stream only while the live performance is going on. Actors' Equity requires that each theater only sell the amount of "seats" in the house (otherwise additional remuneration is on the table). Rattlestick is 99 "seats," meaning they can only sell that many tickets, inclusive of streaming. Rattlestick apportions it so that there are 20 streams available per performance and 79 in-person seats.

Second Stage Theater is likewise keeping with a tradition they started last season. Just as they streamed two weeks of CLYDE'S, the company is also live streaming two weeks of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY. The simulcasts will once again be captured by five to seven cameras at each performance and edited live. All simulcast tickets are $68, inclusive of service fee, which is less than a seat at the theater.

While Rattlestick and Second Stage are among the companies continuing with their pandemic traditions, HERE just launched URHERE, a new virtual platform, which will include archival material, digital premieres and live streams. The development of the platform was supported by a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. It is gradually growing. Amanda Szeglowski, Associate Artistic Director & Marketing Director, said that live streaming was not discussed with the artists programmed for this season, but it will be part of the discussion for next season.

"There are shows that will be part of the normal HERE season that will be streamed, because it does expand our reach, but we also are excited by work that is made for this realm," Szeglowski said.

Of course, just how long streaming can continue before union issues rear their ugly head remains to be seen. Actors' Equity and SAG-AFTRA reached a special pandemic-era agreement to allow streaming to continue without a battle between the unions. The second extension of that agreement is set to expire at the end of this year.

But for now, the theaters who have decided to lean in to streaming are enjoying it. All the efforts to set it up -- and it was often not easy -- are not being wasted.

As Topol said: "Isn't it better to like create a situation where people can see the work and dialogue about it if and as they want?"

Want to be the first to know about the latest industry trends? Click here to sign up for BroadwayWorld's Industry Pro Newsletter.