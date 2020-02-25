Introducing Online Theater Classes for Acting

BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre are joining forces to bring an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and Dance to students around the world! With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts. This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!

Over the 10 weeks of classes, you'll study singing, acting or dance techniques (or all three!), taught by an all-star IAMT faculty - all from your home computer or mobile device.

You will be learning the Art of the Breath with 3 time Broadway performer and Tony Nominated producer, Michael Minarik.

You will learn how to be in the moment using your breath, and with this breath, become a true actor. We do not use method acting , sense memory acting, substitution or stanislavsky. This is truly an evolution of the past acting techniques which will rely only on the participant being mindful of his/her/their place in this world and their reaction to that breath, in that moment.

Each class will delve deeper into you being present in the moment that you are in. You will bring your characteristics to different circumstances which is the basis of acting. You will not "use" anyone else, you will not "pretend" to be singing to someone else, you will not "substitute" an acting partner for someone else. You will learn to just BE. And in that being, you will be present in the moment.





IAMT is the #1 post-secondary, two-year professional training program in New York City. We are looking to work with students who have the passion and desire to pursue a career in musical theatre. We believe in a positive approach to teaching by celebrating what is unique in you, while refining your unexplored potential. The Institute for American Musical Theatre, after only 3.5 years, has 2 students in Broadway shows, 7 National Tours, 3 off-Broadway shows and dozens or regional engagements! We have workshopped three brand new musicals by Tony award winners and established writing teams with dozens more to come! That, in addition to our unprecedented access to the industry, is why IAMT is becoming known simply as "Broadway's School". Join us and come learn from our amazing all professional faculty!

How Do Classes Work?

You will receive a private login to a secure site which will allow you to watch all classes in your series. Each week, for ten weeks new one-hour classes will be available on the secure site. You will be notified as each new class is posted, and can watch the class both instantly and on demand. All classes will remain available in your library to watch again, on-demand.

After watching each class, you'll have the ability to submit questions, comments and feedback to the instructors which will be answered in future episodes.

How Does Feedback Work?

For each series (Acting, Voice and Dance) that you sign up for, you will receive two opportunities to get feedback from IAMT instructors - giving you their insights into your progress, career advice, and next steps in your theatrical education journey.

Each week we will open up a schedule of 15-minute slots for you to sign up for, to connect you with your teacher for a 1:1 session. If there's a dance, scene or song to prepare, you will receive materials in advance so you are ready to go!





