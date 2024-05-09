Intrepid Museum Celebrates 36th Annual Fleet Week This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Intrepid Museum will serve as a primary destination for the 36th annual Fleet Week, May 24–May 27, with activities and events that celebrate the armed forces. Fleet Week is America's premier tribute and “thank you” to the men and women who answer the call on our nation's behalf. Activities will take place at the Intrepid Museum and on Pier 86 (46 Street and 12 Avenue, Manhattan). All events on Pier 86 are free and open to the public.

Fleet Week at the Museum will kick off on Friday, May 24, with the Museum's annual free movie night on the flight deck, featuring Top Gun: Maverick. Throughout the weekend, enjoy musical performances and explore a variety of displays, activities and demos from the military, including the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, and even some antique military vehicles. The weekend will conclude on Monday, May 27, with the Museum's annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Retired and active U.S. military and U.S. veterans receive free Museum admission with proper I.D.

Details on this year's Fleet Week events can be found below. For a full schedule, visit https://intrepidmuseum.org.

Friday, May 24

7:00pm: Intrepid Summer Movie Series

The Intrepid Museum's summer movie series kicks off Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 24, with a free screening of Top Gun: Maverick! Enjoy views of the Hudson River and city skyline while screening the worldwide phenomenon on the flight deck.

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets to view the film outdoors, free of charge, on a huge inflatable screen. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited. Light concessions will be sold onsite, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcohol is NOT permitted. All exits are final; there is no re-entry allowed. Doors open at 7:00 pm. The movie will begin at sunset.

Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26

10:00am-6:00pm: Activities, Displays and Performances

Explore free hands-on activities and interactive displays from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, USO, American Red Cross, Guide Dog Foundation/America's VetDogs, Coca-Cola, Veterans Moving Forward, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, and more! Live performances will happen throughout the day, featuring the U.S. Coast Guard Jazz Band (Saturday and Sunday), Operation Encore featuring a variety of veterans performing (Saturday and Sunday), Naval STEM (Saturday and Sunday), U.S. Air Force (Saturday and Sunday), U.S. Army Silent Drill Team (Saturday and Monday), America's Sweethearts (Saturday), The Satin Dollz (Sunday), and more. Public tours of USCGC Sturgeon Bay, the newest of the United States Coast Guard 140-foot (43 m) Bay-class cutters, will be available from 10am-5pm on Intrepid Museum's Pier 86. Visitors can also enjoy workshops and activities from the Intrepid Museum all day long and meet former Intrepid crew members.

Monday, May 27

10:00am-6:00pm: Activities & Displays

Explore free hands-on activities and interactive displays from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, USO, Naval STEM, U.S. Air Force, Disney and Pixar's INSIDE OUT 2, Guide Dog Foundation/America's VetDogs, American Red Cross, Veterans Moving Forward, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, and more! Public tours of USCGC Sturgeon Bay, the newest of the United States Coast Guard 140-foot (43 m) Bay-class cutters, will be available from 11am-5pm on Intrepid Museum's Pier 86. Visitors can also enjoy workshops and activities from the Intrepid Museum all day long.

10:00am: Memorial Day Ceremony

Join the Intrepid Museum for a solemn ceremony honoring the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who have given their lives in defense of our nation. Civic and military leaders will offer remarks and conduct a special wreath-laying ceremony to honor the fallen. The ceremony will conclude with a flyover by fighter jets.