Interview: Richard Kind Talks Finally Taking on Edna in The Muny's HAIRSPRAY

When The Muny opens their production of Hairspray on June 15, 2026, the legendary Richard Kind will don Edna Turnblad’s housecoat and step into her fuzzy house slippers. Kind, star of stage, screen and film, calls it bucket list moments to get to perform at The Muny and play Edna all at the same time.

Last December, while perusing Broadway Briefing, Kind noticed that the Muny was opening their season with Hairspray. He said, “I called my manager and asked him to throw my hat into the ring to play Edna. I told my manager that perhaps The Muny will know who I am and maybe they’ll want me. And They did!”

Kind told BroadwayWorld that he was on-hand for the final dress rehearsal of the original Broadway production of Hairspray. “Harvey Fierstein was just so terrific in that part,” Kind continued, “there is no beating what he did with that role.”

“Years ago” Kind said, “I was asked to audition for the part, and I didn’t have the confidence to do the role after seeing Harvey do it.” He continued, “Over the years I’ve seen other actors play Edna and now the time is right for me to take on this role.”

When asked what he hopes to bring to the role of Edna he said, “I don’t know that I can put it into words. Michael McKean played the role on Broadway and said that the key to playing Edna was to remember that she is a mother who would do anything for her family.” Kind calls Edna pure of heart and feeling. “She is just so giving.”

Most recently Kind had the opportunity to reprise of the role of Max Bialystock in the West End revival of Mel Brooks’ The Producers. Kind says, “It was the greatest experience. I loved London. I loved the intimate space of the 700-seat Garrick Theatre. It was like talking directly to the audience. It was so much different than doing the show in the much larger St. James Theatre on Broadway.”

It was at this year’s Olivier Awards that Kind met Seth Sklar-Heyn, the man who will direct Hairspray at The Muny. The Producers was nominated for Best Revival of a Musical, and Kind was an invited guest since he was covering the role for the Olivier nominated Andy Nyman. Kind was walking to the men’s room when he heard someone call his name.

Sklar-Heyn said, “Mr. Kind, my name is Seth and I’m going to be directing you in Hairspray at The Muny this summer.”

“Isn’t that hilarious,” Kind laughed. “I met him in London.”

Kind loved playing the smaller theatre in London, but he is no stranger to larger venues. While he’s not played The Muny before, he has performed at the 18,000 seat Hollywood Bowl twice. He says, “I’m used to playing roles in an expansive space. Playing to a big audience is like acting through a megaphone. You speak into the megaphone and send it out to all the corners of the theater.

He contrasts working in a large venue with doing voice work in animation. Kind is also an expert voice over actor. He’s worked with Disney Pixar on A Bug’s Life, Cars, Cars 2, Inside Out, and Toy Story 3.

“When doing voice over work, you bring things in quietly and compactly into your mouth and rely on the microphone to pick up everything. It takes different muscles and different techniques. It’s much more difficult than you would think. You cannot be explosive with your voice.” He calls it a different animal. “It is the difference between talking into a telephone versus trying to project the length of a football field.”

Kind’s other recent work includes a role on Only Murders in the Building. He says, “The scripts are fun. Steve, Marty and Selena are as giving as an actor can be. They’re very inviting and embracing to the other actors.”

He talked about how much actors want to work with Martin and Short. He said, “Meryl Streep said it best when she said I didn’t do it for the part, I did it for the hang.” Kind calls Martin and Short wonderful and nice people. “I’ve known Marty for years. I don’t know Steve that well, but spending time with him in the green room was quite special.”

When asked why audiences will want to see Hairspray at The Muny Kind said, “Hairspray is a fun night out with an underlying beautiful message that we need today more than ever. It is about love, equality, and acceptance.” He continued, “Unfortunately our world is putting up literal walls. I think we must accept each other a little more. Kids will feel a little more liberated from the anxiety they may be feeling today after seeing Hairspray. It is so much fun. It combines Broadway with 60’s pop music. It is charming and light. Its froth!”

Hairspray opens The Muny season on June 15th and runs through June 21, 2026. Tickets are available online and at The Muny Box Office in Forest Park. Visit muny.org for more information about Hairspray and the rest of the Muny season.