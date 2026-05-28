Video: 'I Can Hear the Stars' from BASURA at Alliance Theatre





Alliance Theatre has released a sneak peek of Zack Calderon (Nunu), Nathan Diaz (Dani), and Dario Alvarez (José) performing 'I Can Hear the Stars' from BASURA, the world premiere musical now playing through July 12, 2026 on the Coca-Cola Stage. The footage was captured at a Behind the Musical preview event.

With music and lyrics by eleven-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan and Grammy Award nominee Emily Estefan, a book by Karen Zacarías, and direction by Michael Greif, BASURA is inspired by the true story of Paraguay's Recycled Orchestra, where young artists turn scrap material into instruments and music into possibilities. Based on the award-winning documentary film Landfill Harmonic, the production features music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Grammy and Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire, choreography by Tony Award winner Patricia Delgado, and music direction by Cynthia Meng.

Jaci Calderon leads the cast as Nambí, with Mandy Gonzalez as Mónica and Kevin Del Aguila as Mario, joined by Isabel Gonzalez, Michelle Zink-Muñoz, and a full ensemble. The creative team includes David Korins (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costumes), Ben Stanton (lighting), and Peter Hylenski (sound).

BASURA is best enjoyed by audiences 8 and up. Post-show Afterwords discussions take place following select Saturday matinees throughout the run. For tickets and information, visit alliancetheatre.org/basura or call the box office at 404-733-4600.