My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games May Challenge NEW Grosses

Video: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Performs 'The Jellicle Ball' on THE VIEW

The hit revival is currently nominated for 9 Tony Awards.

By:



The cast of Broadway's Tony-nominated CATS: The Jellicle Ball brought the magic of ballroom to The View on Thursday, with a special performance from the hit revival. After a few lines from the opener "Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats," the cast performed "The Jellicle Ball" number, showcasing the ballroom-inspired choreography from Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles. Check it out now.

The revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical received a total of 9 Tony nominations this year, including Best Revival of a Musical. CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 and has just been extended at the Broadhurst Theatre, with tickets now on sale through Sunday, January 17, 2027. Find out what critics think of the revival here

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot

The Broadway cast includes Tony Award and Grammy Award winner André De Shields as ‘Old Deuteronomy,’ Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Etcetera,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Sherrod T. BrownJonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan ClinkscalesBryce FarrisSydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Leiomy as ‘Macavity,’ Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore  as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Phumzile SojolaKendall Grayson StroudB. Noel ThomasKalyn West, Donté Nadir Wilder, Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina, and Teddy Wilson Jr. as ‘Sillabub.’


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Touring Production - Top 3
1. Hadestown
10.7% of votes
2. Hamilton
8.7% of votes
3. Les Misérables
8.7% of votes

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $143
Hot Show
Buy Tickets
Hot Show
Tickets From $69

Recommended For You