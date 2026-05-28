Video: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Performs 'The Jellicle Ball' on THE VIEW





The cast of Broadway's Tony-nominated CATS: The Jellicle Ball brought the magic of ballroom to The View on Thursday, with a special performance from the hit revival. After a few lines from the opener "Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats," the cast performed "The Jellicle Ball" number, showcasing the ballroom-inspired choreography from Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles. Check it out now.

The revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical received a total of 9 Tony nominations this year, including Best Revival of a Musical. CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 and has just been extended at the Broadhurst Theatre, with tickets now on sale through Sunday, January 17, 2027. Find out what critics think of the revival here.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.