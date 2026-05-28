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IT'S DOROTHY! Documentary Exploring WIZARD OF OZ Character Sets Digital Release

The film features many stage alums, including those who have played Dorothy, such as Nichelle Lewis, Danielle Hope and Shanice Shantay.

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IT'S DOROTHY! Documentary Exploring WIZARD OF OZ Character Sets Digital Release

A new documentary spotlighting a beloved Wizard of Oz character is coming to digital platforms next month. It's Dorothy!, which takes a look at Dorothy Gale, will be available to watch on video on demand beginning Friday, June 12. It is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Directed by Jeffrey McHale, the documentary traces the evolution of the character, created by L. Frank Baum for his Oz books, before being made famous by Judy Garland in the 1939 film and appearing in numerous other iterations over the years.

Through the format of a visual essay, It's Dorothy! weaves together Garland's influence with the story of Oz, and how her story continues to serve as a touchstone and symbol of hope for performers and artists today, specifically centering perspectives of women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ voices. 

The film features many stage alums, including those who have played Dorothy across media, such as Nichelle LewisDanielle Hope, Ashanti, Fairuza Balk, and Shanice Shantay. Amber Ruffin, Wicked author Gregory Maguire, director John Waters, Lena Waithe, and Rufus Wainwright also appear.

The film is produced by Ariana Garfinkel (“You Don’t Nomi,” “On These Grounds,”)  Zel McCarthy (“You Don’t Nomi”), and Suzanne Zionts (“You Don’t Nomi”), with Kevin S. Bright (“Friends,” “On These Grounds”) serving as executive producer and Eve M. Cohen as director of photography. It held its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in 2025.

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