Video: First Look at THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA North American Tour
The company stars in the first video look with Isaiah Bailey in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera,' and Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé.
You can now get a first look into the North American Tour of the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera.
The North American Tour company stars in the first video look with Isaiah Bailey in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’ Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé,’ and Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul,’ Midori Marsh as ‘Carlotta Giudicelli,’ William Thomas Evans as ‘Monsieur Firmin,’ Carrington Vilmont as ‘Monsieur André,’ Lisa Vroman as ‘Madame Giry’ Christopher Bozeka as ‘Ubaldo Piangi,’ Melo Ludwig as ‘Meg Giry.’ Alexa Xioufaridou Moster plays the role of ‘Christine Daaé, at certain performances.’
In addition, the entire second year schedule of tour cities has been announced and includes Tempe, Las Vegas, Dallas, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Boston. The full schedule is listed below.
TEMPE, AZ
Sept 16-Oct 4, 2026
ASU Gammage
SAN JOSE, CA
Oct 7-18, 2026
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
LAS VEGAS, NV
Oct 21-Nov 1, 2026
The Smith Center
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Nov 4-15, 2026
Civic Center Music Hall
TULSA, OK
Nov 18-29, 2026
Tulsa Performing Arts Center - Chapman Music Hall
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dec 2-13, 2026
Kansas City Music Hall
DALLAS, TX
Dec 16, 2026-Jan 3, 2027
Music Hall at Fair Park
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Jan 6-17, 2027
The Majestic Theatre
AUSTIN, TX
Jan 20-31, 2027
Bass Concert Hall
NASHVILLE, TN
Feb 3-14, 2027
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC)
OMAHA, NE
Feb 17-28, 2027
Orpheum Theater
DES MOINES, IA
Mar 3-14, 2027
Des Moines Civic Center
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mar 17-28, 2027
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
APPLETON, WI
Mar 31-Apr 11, 2027
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Thrivent Financial Hall
CLEVELAND, OH
Apr 14-May 9, 2027
Playhouse Square - Keybank State Theatre
COLUMBUS, OH
May 12-23, 2027
Ohio Theatre
DURHAM, NC
May 26-Jun 6, 2027
Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jun 9-20, 2027
Academy of Music
SCHENECTADY, NY
Jun 23-Jul 4, 2027
Proctors Theatre
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jul 7-18, 2027
Blumenthal Center - Belk Theatre
BOSTON, MA
Jul 21-Aug 8, 2027
Citizens Opera House
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Aug 11-22, 2027
DeVos Performance Hall
EAST LANSING, MI
Aug 25-Sept 5, 2027
Wharton Center for the Performing Arts
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