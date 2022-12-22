Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matilda Movie
Interview: How Emma Thompson Transformed Into Miss Trunchbull For MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Matilda the Musical is coming to Netflix on December 25.

Dec. 22, 2022  

In the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical, Oscar winner Emma Thompson transforms into headmistress Agatha Trunchbull.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny.

Joining Thompson in the new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical is Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Sindhu Vee as Miss Phelps, and Stephen Graham and Andrea Risenborough as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood.

Following a successful release in the U.K. box office, the film has played a limited run in U.S. cinemas before streaming on Netflix on December 25.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Thompson to discuss how she transformed into the role, how she approached the character after seeing Bertie Carvel's acclaimed performance, and what lessons audiences can take away from the new movie.

Watch the new interview here:



Related Stories
Interview: Alisha Weir & Matthew Warchus on MATILDA THE MUSICAL Photo
Interview: Alisha Weir & Matthew Warchus on MATILDA THE MUSICAL
BroadwayWorld caught up with Matilda the Musical director Matthew Warchus and star Alisha Weir ahead of the film's debut to discuss what fans of the stage musical can expect from its film adaptation, what their favorite musical number is, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares Revolting Children Lyric Video From MATILDA Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Shares 'Revolting Children' Lyric Video From MATILDA
Netflix has released a lyric video for 'Revolting Children' from Matilda the Musical. The video features new footage of the film's cast, including Alisha Weir (Matilda), Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), and more.
Video: Tim Minchin Sings New MATILDA Song Still Holding My Hand Photo
Video: Tim Minchin Sings New MATILDA Song 'Still Holding My Hand'
Tim Minchin took to Instagram to share his rendition of 'Still Holding My Hand', the new song written for the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical.
Photos: Former MATILDA on Broadway Stars Attend Film Screening Photo
Photos: Former MATILDA on Broadway Stars Attend Film Screening
In attendance were former Broadway Matildas Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Oona Laurence, Sophia Gennusa, Gabriella Pizzolo, Alexandra Vlachos, Ava Briglia, Ava Ulloa, Aviva Winick, Brooklyn Shuck, Eliza Madore, Fina Strazza, Mattea Conforti and Mimi Clark-Ryder. Check out photos from the screening now!

