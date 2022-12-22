Interview: How Emma Thompson Transformed Into Miss Trunchbull For MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on Matilda Movie

In the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical, Oscar winner Emma Thompson transforms into headmistress Agatha Trunchbull.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny.

Joining Thompson in the new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical is Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Sindhu Vee as Miss Phelps, and Stephen Graham and Andrea Risenborough as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood.

Following a successful release in the U.K. box office, the film has played a limited run in U.S. cinemas before streaming on Netflix on December 25.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Thompson to discuss how she transformed into the role, how she approached the character after seeing Bertie Carvel's acclaimed performance, and what lessons audiences can take away from the new movie.

Watch the new interview here: