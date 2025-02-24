International Literary Properties Acquires Ellen Raskin Estate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International Literary Properties, the global company that invests in, acquires, and manages literary estates, has acquired Ellen Raskin’s literary estate.



Ellen Raskin (1928-1984), is a cherished figure in children’s literature, best known as the author of the beloved classic The Westing Game, which won the 1979 Newbery Medal, awarded by the American Library Association for the year’s most distinguished contribution to American children’s literature. The Westing Game has sold over a million copies and remains a staple on school reading lists, captivating generations of young readers with its ingenious plot and richly drawn characters.



Raskin’s literary career extended beyond The Westing Game to include several other acclaimed children’s novels, such as Figgs & Phantoms, a 1975 Newbery Honor winner, and twelve picture books that have delighted young audiences for decades. Raskin was also a celebrated illustrator, designing covers for a variety of notable works, including the iconic dust jacket for Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time.



ILP’s acquisition of Raskin’s estate includes two previously unseen works, among them a highly anticipated sequel to The Westing Game. ILP is excited to collaborate with Raskin’s long-time agent, John Silbersack of The Bent Agency, to bring these new titles to readers and further Raskin’s legacy.



John Silbersack, representing the Ellen Raskin Estate, said, “Ellen was a singular talent whose work continues to inspire and engage young readers. I am confident that ILP will honor her legacy and introduce her work to new generations.”



Scott Hoffman, President and CEO of ILP, added, “Ellen Raskin’s books are timeless classics that hold a special place in the hearts of readers around the world. We are privileged to welcome her estate into the ILP family and look forward to exploring fresh opportunities to celebrate her work across publishing, film, stage, television, and beyond.”



International Literary Properties is a global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary and theatrical estates. With a team based across New York, London, Los Angeles and Austin, ILP works closely with book authors, playwrights, lyricists and composers, along with their heirs and estate managers to protect legacies and bring classic works to new international audiences. Since its founding in 2020, ILP has built a diverse portfolio of iconic creators, including Somerset Maugham, Langston Hughes, Ann Rule, Georges Simenon, James M. Cain, Joseph Kesselring, Georgette Heyer, Ngaio Marsh, Mary Wesley, and Arto Paasilinna. ILP partners with leading creatives and media producers to develop new adaptations across publishing, television, film, theatre, and digital platforms.

