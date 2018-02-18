In The Spotlight: Up Close and Personal with the Company of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

On Friday night, previews officially began at the Marquis Theatre for Escape to Margaritaville, the musical comedy featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics. BroadwayWorld met with the company earlier this week and we are taking you up-close and behind the scenes with the cast and creative team!

Escape to Margaritaville completed its pre-Broadway tour in Chicago on Saturday, December 2. The show received its World Premiere steps from the ocean at La Jolla Playhouse this past spring, and embarked on a pre-Broadway tour playing New Orleans' Saenger Theatre, Houston's Hobby Center, and Chicago's Oriental Theatre.

The cast of Escape to Margaritaville includes Paul Alexander Nolan, Alison Luff, Lisa Howard, Eric Petersen, Rema Webb, Don Sparks, Andre Ward, Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Tiffany Adeline Cole, Marjorie Failoni, Samantha Farrow,Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Jennifer Rias, Julius Anthony Rubio, Nick Sanchez, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles