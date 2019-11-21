Imelda Staunton To Star In THE CROWN Seasons 5 and 6

Olivier Award-winner Imelda Staunton is set to take over as Queen Elizabeth on the hit Netflix drama, The Crown.

Staunton will assume the throne in 2021 and will reign for seasons five and six of the acclaimed series.

She replaces Academy Award-winner, Olivia Colman in the role originated by Emmy Award-winner, Claire Foy.

The news comes hot on the heels of the revelation that Staunton is set to return to the West End in the iconic title role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!

Imelda Staunton recently completed acclaimed runs in the 2018 West End revival Stephen Sondheim's Follies and a revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

She won an Olivier Award for her performance as Mama Rose in Gypsy. Amongst her many other theatre credits, notable performances include Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd, for which she won an Olivier Award, Circle, Mirror, Transformation for the Royal Court and the role of Claire in Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance at The Almeida Theatre. In total, Staunton has been nominated for Eleven Olivier Awards, winning four. On film Staunton is perhaps best known for playing the title role in Vera Drake, for which she received the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and for the role of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films.

The Crown is a British drama chronicling the life and reign of Britain's beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth.





