Imelda Staunton & Jenna Russell To Lead HELLO, DOLLY! West End

Imelda Staunton is set to take on the iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in a new West End production of Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!

Tony Award-nominee Jenna Russell will join Staunton as the show's love interest, Irene Molloy.

The production, directed by Dominic Cooke, will play a limited 30-week engagement at the Adelphi Theatre, beginning August 11. Priority tickets are available at HelloDollyLDN.com.

Rae Smith has been announced as the productions Costume and Scenic Designer. Nicholas Skilbeck has been announced as music director with choreography by Bill Deamer.

Imelda Staunton returns to the West End after her acclaimed performance in the 2018 revival Stephen Sondheim's Follies and her Olivier Award-winning performance as Mama Rose in Gypsy. Amongst her many other theatre credits, notable performances include Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd, for which she won an Olivier Award, Circle, Mirror, Transformation for the Royal Court and the role of Claire in Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance at The Almeida Theatre. In total, Staunton has been nominated for eleven Olivier Awards, winning four. On film Staunton is perhaps best known for playing the title role in Vera Drake, for which she received the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and for the role of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films.

Jenna Russell is an Olivier Award-winning star of stage and TV, is known for her roles in Les Misérables, Sunday in the Park with George, Fun Home at the Old Vic, and the UK premiere of Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County at the Menier Chocolate Factory. She received a 2006 Tony Award nomination for the Broadway transfer of Sunday in the Park with George.





