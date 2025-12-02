Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate and More Complete Cast of ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION BY SIMON RICH

The final cast and creative team has been set for the world premiere of All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich, with direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers. All Out will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks and feature original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence. Performances begin Friday, December 12 at the Nederlander Theatre. See photos from the first rehearsal here!

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

The final company will include:

· Eric Andre (December 12 – December 28)

· Ike Barinholtz (December 12 – December 21)

· Abbi Jacobson (December 12 - December 28)

· Jon Stewart (December 12 - December 21)

· Jim Gaffigan (December 22 - January 11)

· Ben Schwartz (December 22 – January 4)

· Wayne Brady (December 29 – January 18)

· Cecily Strong (December 29 – January 18)

· Beck Bennett (January 6 – January 18)

· Mike Birbiglia (January 13 - January 18)

· Heidi Gardner (January 20 – February 15)

· Jason Mantzoukas (January 20 - February 15)

· Craig Robinson (January 20 - February 15)

· Sarah Silverman (January 20 – February 15)

· Nicholas Braun (February 17 – March 8)

· Ashley Park (February 17 – March 8)

· Ray Romano (February 17 – March 8)

· Jenny Slate (February 17 – March 8)

Kevin Del Aguila and Olivia Puckett will serve as understudies for the production.

The Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence will be performing original music live on stage for all performances, including songs from their beloved album Family Business.