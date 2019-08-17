Ian McKellen joined the UK tour of Les Miserables for one performance today.

Later, he came on stage and took photos with cast members following the show.

The cast took to social media to share photos of the legendary actor in his revolutionary garb.

McKellen is recognised worldwide as Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in Tolkien's Middle Earth films. He won his first Oscar nomination as Best Actor, as the gay film director James Whale, in Bill Condon's 1998 classic "Gods and Monsters". Since he has starred in The Da Vinci Code", "Mr Holmes", "Beauty and the Beast", with "CATS" yet to come.

In Shakespeare he has triumphed as Richard II, Macbeth (with Judi Dench), Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III (also on film) and most recently as King Lear. He was in the first of Martin Sherman's sensational "Bent" and premieres of plays by Arnold Wesker, Peter Shaffer, Michael Frayn, Alan Ayckbourn and Mark Ravenhill. Of late he has been Widow Twankey in the Old Vic's "Aladdin" pantomime and toured "Waiting for Godot" and "No Man's Land" with Patrick Stewart. As Salieri in "Amadeus" he won the Tony Award in 1981.





