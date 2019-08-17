Ian McKellen Joins LES MISÉRABLES UK Tour For One Performance Only
Ian McKellen joined the UK tour of Les Miserables for one performance today.
Later, he came on stage and took photos with cast members following the show.
The cast took to social media to share photos of the legendary actor in his revolutionary garb.
Today's matinee I got to share my dressing room with a very special guest and got to lead the one and only, Sir @ianmckellen on the barricade! Someone pinch me. An afternoon I'll never EVER forget ! #lesmiserables #youshallnotpass
A post shared by WILL RICHARDSON (@willrichardson__) on Aug 17, 2019 at 11:06am PDT
When Gandalf watches Les Mis... #lifemade #sir #ianmckellen #lesmiserables
A post shared by WILL RICHARDSON (@willrichardson__) on Aug 16, 2019 at 4:58pm PDT
McKellen is recognised worldwide as Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in Tolkien's Middle Earth films. He won his first Oscar nomination as Best Actor, as the gay film director James Whale, in Bill Condon's 1998 classic "Gods and Monsters". Since he has starred in The Da Vinci Code", "Mr Holmes", "Beauty and the Beast", with "CATS" yet to come.
In Shakespeare he has triumphed as Richard II, Macbeth (with Judi Dench), Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III (also on film) and most recently as King Lear. He was in the first of Martin Sherman's sensational "Bent" and premieres of plays by Arnold Wesker, Peter Shaffer, Michael Frayn, Alan Ayckbourn and Mark Ravenhill. Of late he has been Widow Twankey in the Old Vic's "Aladdin" pantomime and toured "Waiting for Godot" and "No Man's Land" with Patrick Stewart. As Salieri in "Amadeus" he won the Tony Award in 1981.