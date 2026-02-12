ITF Expands Student Access to Performance with More Main Stage Opportunities

The 2026 Festival will feature an expanded Main Stage lineup that reflects the breadth of school theatre.
The Educational Theatre Association have announced an expanded slate of student performance opportunities for ITF 2026, reinforcing the festival's growing role as a national celebration of what is happening in school theatre programs.
ITF returns June 21–26 to Indiana University in Bloomington, bringing together thousands of students and educators for a week where young artists learn, collaborate, and share work on multiple stages across campus.
As participation in ITF continues to grow, EdTA has expanded pathways for students to perform and be seen. This year, ITF increased its Main Stage selections to twelve productions, adding four additional slots compared to the previous year and widening access to the festival's most visible performance platform. A record 40 productions were reviewed, reflecting both the strength of school theatre nationwide and the rising number of programs ready to bring ambitious work to a festival audience.
“The ITF Main Stage is becoming a true celebration of school theatre today. It is a snapshot of the artistry, imagination, and bold programming choices happening in classrooms and auditoriums across the country,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, Executive Director of EdTA. “Expanding performance opportunities is about more than adding slots. It is about expanding access, elevating student voices, and making sure more young artists get the experience of sharing their work on a national stage.”
The 2026 ITF Main Stage lineup includes nine musicals and three plays, representing theatre programs from Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin. This year's lineup of nine musicals and three plays includes four groups showcasing for the first time* and six titles that have never been seen on the ITF main stage**:
Alexandria Senior High School
Troupe 731, Alexandria, La.
The SpongeBob Musical
Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg; Book by Kyle Jarrow; Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau
Director: Melissa Hunter
*All County Thespian Troupe (ACTT) of Charles County Maryland
Charles County, Md.
The Addams Family Musical: School Edition
Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice; Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa
Director: Tessa Silvestro
Berkeley Carroll School
Troupe 3946, Astoria, N.Y.
Urinetown
Music & Lyrics by Mark Hollmann; Book & Lyrics by Greg Kotis
Director: WT McRae
*Deane Bozeman School
Troupe 7706, Panama City, Fla.
**The Night Witches
By Rachel Bublitz
Director: Erin Gorman Tavernier
*Emporia High School
Troupe 6688, Emporia, Kan.
A Piece of My Heart
By Shirley Lauro
Director: Amanda Ballard
Fossil Ridge High School
Troupe 7339, Ft. Collins, Colo.
**Kimberly Akimbo the Musical: High School Version
Music by Jeanine Tesori; Book, Lyrics, & Original Play by David Lindsay-Abaire
Director: Mikayla Assmus
Pilot Production
Indiana Thespians
Recipient of the 2025 Suffs: The Young Are at the Gates Grant, an Educational Theatre Foundation initiative
**Suffs: High School Version
Book, Music, & Lyrics by Shaina Taub
Director: Brooklyn Chalfant
New Albany High School
Troupe 4501, New Albany, Ind.
**Come From Away: High School Version
Book, Music, & Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Director: Amanda Simmons
Pilot Production
*North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits
Troupe 10649, Plano, Texas
**The Prom
Book & Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Bob Martin, Music by Matthew Sklar
Directors: Bethany Bourland and Kameron Knott
Salina High School Central
Troupe 639, Salina, Kan.
Clue (High School Edition)
Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn; Written by Sandy Rustin
Director: Barbara Hilt
Warsaw Community High School
Troupe 5648, Warsaw, Ind.
Shrek The Musical
Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
Director: Melany Morris
Wauwatosa West High School
Troupe 6903, Wauwatosa, Wis.
**Dear Evan Hansen: High School Version
Book by Steven Levenson; Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Director: Adam Steffan
Pilot Production
ITF's performance ecosystem extends well beyond the Main Stage, with multiple ways for students to participate as performers, designers, technicians, and creators. Festival offerings include Chapter Select productions chosen by EdTA's 40-plus chapters, hundreds of interactive workshops, a college fair with admission auditions connecting students to theatre training programs, panels with Broadway artists, and collaborative experiences such as a developmental workshop of a commissioned one-act play with Stage Partners and an original creation with The 24 Hour Plays. ITF also features the Thespy Awards and the BACKstage Challenge, presented in partnership with Disney Live Entertainment
Registration for ITF is open now and runs through May 13 at itf.schooltheatre.org.
Videos