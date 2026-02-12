ITF Expands Student Access to Performance with More Main Stage Opportunities

The Educational Theatre Association have announced an expanded slate of student performance opportunities for ITF 2026, reinforcing the festival's growing role as a national celebration of what is happening in school theatre programs.

ITF returns June 21–26 to Indiana University in Bloomington, bringing together thousands of students and educators for a week where young artists learn, collaborate, and share work on multiple stages across campus.

As participation in ITF continues to grow, EdTA has expanded pathways for students to perform and be seen. This year, ITF increased its Main Stage selections to twelve productions, adding four additional slots compared to the previous year and widening access to the festival's most visible performance platform. A record 40 productions were reviewed, reflecting both the strength of school theatre nationwide and the rising number of programs ready to bring ambitious work to a festival audience.

“The ITF Main Stage is becoming a true celebration of school theatre today. It is a snapshot of the artistry, imagination, and bold programming choices happening in classrooms and auditoriums across the country,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, Executive Director of EdTA. “Expanding performance opportunities is about more than adding slots. It is about expanding access, elevating student voices, and making sure more young artists get the experience of sharing their work on a national stage.”

The 2026 ITF Main Stage lineup includes nine musicals and three plays, representing theatre programs from Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin. This year's lineup of nine musicals and three plays includes four groups showcasing for the first time* and six titles that have never been seen on the ITF main stage**:



Alexandria Senior High School

Troupe 731, Alexandria, La.

The SpongeBob Musical

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg; Book by Kyle Jarrow; Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau

Director: Melissa Hunter



*All County Thespian Troupe (ACTT) of Charles County Maryland

Charles County, Md.

The Addams Family Musical: School Edition

Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice; Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Director: Tessa Silvestro



Berkeley Carroll School

Troupe 3946, Astoria, N.Y.

Urinetown

Music & Lyrics by Mark Hollmann; Book & Lyrics by Greg Kotis

Director: WT McRae



*Deane Bozeman School

Troupe 7706, Panama City, Fla.

**The Night Witches

By Rachel Bublitz

Director: Erin Gorman Tavernier



*Emporia High School

Troupe 6688, Emporia, Kan.

A Piece of My Heart

By Shirley Lauro

Director: Amanda Ballard



Fossil Ridge High School

Troupe 7339, Ft. Collins, Colo.

**Kimberly Akimbo the Musical: High School Version

Music by Jeanine Tesori; Book, Lyrics, & Original Play by David Lindsay-Abaire

Director: Mikayla Assmus

Pilot Production



Indiana Thespians

Recipient of the 2025 Suffs: The Young Are at the Gates Grant, an Educational Theatre Foundation initiative

**Suffs: High School Version

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Shaina Taub

Director: Brooklyn Chalfant



New Albany High School

Troupe 4501, New Albany, Ind.

**Come From Away: High School Version

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Director: Amanda Simmons

Pilot Production



*North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits

Troupe 10649, Plano, Texas

**The Prom

Book & Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Bob Martin, Music by Matthew Sklar

Directors: Bethany Bourland and Kameron Knott



Salina High School Central

Troupe 639, Salina, Kan.

Clue (High School Edition)

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn; Written by Sandy Rustin

Director: Barbara Hilt



Warsaw Community High School

Troupe 5648, Warsaw, Ind.

Shrek The Musical

Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Director: Melany Morris



Wauwatosa West High School

Troupe 6903, Wauwatosa, Wis.

**Dear Evan Hansen: High School Version

Book by Steven Levenson; Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Director: Adam Steffan

Pilot Production



ITF's performance ecosystem extends well beyond the Main Stage, with multiple ways for students to participate as performers, designers, technicians, and creators. Festival offerings include Chapter Select productions chosen by EdTA's 40-plus chapters, hundreds of interactive workshops, a college fair with admission auditions connecting students to theatre training programs, panels with Broadway artists, and collaborative experiences such as a developmental workshop of a commissioned one-act play with Stage Partners and an original creation with The 24 Hour Plays. ITF also features the Thespy Awards and the BACKstage Challenge, presented in partnership with Disney Live Entertainment



Registration for ITF is open now and runs through May 13 at itf.schooltheatre.org.