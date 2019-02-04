WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/4; Broadway Feels the Chill

 Feb. 4, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/3/2019.


This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 237,108 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,512,355. The average ticket price was $111.82.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -8.65%. Versus last year, attendance was up 12.86%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -11.57% vs. last week and up 6.61% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $111.82 is down $-3.69 compared to last week and down $-6.56 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,128,049
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $1,927,390
THE LION KING $1,649,169
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,494,445
WICKED $1,363,202


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
CHOIR BOY ($343,830), TRUE WEST ($487,144), THE PROM ($500,132), ANASTASIA ($508,700), THE BAND'S VISIT ($511,073)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

TRUE WEST $30,326
WAITRESS $-3,974
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $-7,145
NETWORK $-12,970
HAMILTON $-19,942


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING ($-201,020), WICKED ($-169,550), KING KONG ($-161,196), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-158,196), MEAN GIRLS ($-147,014)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $290.87
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $151.85
NETWORK $149.70
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $148.53
WAITRESS $130.45


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
ANASTASIA ($69.15), KING KONG ($71.06), THE BAND'S VISIT ($71.38), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($73.73), CHOIR BOY ($76.00)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

NETWORK 109.02%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 107.82%
HAMILTON 103.22%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 96.93%
WAITRESS 96.8%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
KING KONG (40.74%), THE PROM (45.35%), ANASTASIA (46.52%), KINKY BOOTS (47.8%), THE BAND'S VISIT (49.53%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.8%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.7%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.4%
COME FROM AWAY 100.7%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 100.1%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
KINKY BOOTS (65.1%), KING KONG (65.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (71.6%), THE PROM (74.7%), CHICAGO (77.6%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

HAMILTON 1


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
KING KONG (-1261), KINKY BOOTS (-1159), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1139), BEAUTIFUL (-936), CHICAGO (-646)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



