INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/4; Broadway Feels the Chill

This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 237,108 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,512,355. The average ticket price was $111.82.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -8.65%. Versus last year, attendance was up 12.86%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -11.57% vs. last week and up 6.61% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $111.82 is down $-3.69 compared to last week and down $-6.56 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

CHOIR BOY ($343,830), TRUE WEST ($487,144), THE PROM ($500,132), ANASTASIA ($508,700), THE BAND'S VISIT ($511,073)



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-201,020), WICKED ($-169,550), KING KONG ($-161,196), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-158,196), MEAN GIRLS ($-147,014)



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

ANASTASIA ($69.15), KING KONG ($71.06), THE BAND'S VISIT ($71.38), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($73.73), CHOIR BOY ($76.00)



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

KING KONG (40.74%), THE PROM (45.35%), ANASTASIA (46.52%), KINKY BOOTS (47.8%), THE BAND'S VISIT (49.53%)



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

KINKY BOOTS (65.1%), KING KONG (65.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (71.6%), THE PROM (74.7%), CHICAGO (77.6%)

HAMILTON 1



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

KING KONG (-1261), KINKY BOOTS (-1159), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1139), BEAUTIFUL (-936), CHICAGO (-646)







That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..