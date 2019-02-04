INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/4; Broadway Feels the Chill
This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 237,108 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,512,355. The average ticket price was $111.82.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -8.65%. Versus last year, attendance was up 12.86%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -11.57% vs. last week and up 6.61% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $111.82 is down $-3.69 compared to last week and down $-6.56 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,128,049
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$1,927,390
|THE LION KING
|$1,649,169
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,494,445
|WICKED
|$1,363,202
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
CHOIR BOY ($343,830), TRUE WEST ($487,144), THE PROM ($500,132), ANASTASIA ($508,700), THE BAND'S VISIT ($511,073)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|TRUE WEST
|$30,326
|WAITRESS
|$-3,974
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$-7,145
|NETWORK
|$-12,970
|HAMILTON
|$-19,942
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING ($-201,020), WICKED ($-169,550), KING KONG ($-161,196), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-158,196), MEAN GIRLS ($-147,014)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$290.87
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$151.85
|NETWORK
|$149.70
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$148.53
|WAITRESS
|$130.45
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
ANASTASIA ($69.15), KING KONG ($71.06), THE BAND'S VISIT ($71.38), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($73.73), CHOIR BOY ($76.00)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|NETWORK
|109.02%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|107.82%
|HAMILTON
|103.22%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|96.93%
|WAITRESS
|96.8%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
KING KONG (40.74%), THE PROM (45.35%), ANASTASIA (46.52%), KINKY BOOTS (47.8%), THE BAND'S VISIT (49.53%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.7%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.4%
|COME FROM AWAY
|100.7%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|100.1%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
KINKY BOOTS (65.1%), KING KONG (65.8%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (71.6%), THE PROM (74.7%), CHICAGO (77.6%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|HAMILTON
|1
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
KING KONG (-1261), KINKY BOOTS (-1159), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1139), BEAUTIFUL (-936), CHICAGO (-646)