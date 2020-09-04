IN THE HEIGHTS Red, White & Blue-Colored Vinyl 3-LP Box Set Released Today

Featuring the colors of the Puerto Rican flag, this edition of the Grammy Award winning-album will be a Barnes & Noble Exclusive.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS announced that In the Heights - Original Broadway Cast Recording was released as a special Red, White & Blue-colored vinyl 3-LP Box Set today Friday, September 4. Featuring the colors of the Puerto Rican flag, this edition of the Grammy Award winning-album will be a Barnes & Noble Exclusive to help celebrate Vinyl Weekend, September 4-6. In the Heights will be released as a feature film in June 2021 from Warner Bros. Pictures. To order the new edition of the original cast album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/intheheights_specialvinyl

In the Heights - created by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda - has become a major bestselling cast album since it was released in 2008. This Box Set features remastered audio, 90 minutes of music, and a 16-page booklet with full lyrics, original Broadway show photos, a synopsis, and liner notes from director Thomas Kail. An MP3 download card is also included.

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, In the Heights features Latin, Salsa and Hip-Hop-infused music, conceived and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The In the Heights Original Broadway cast album was produced by Andrés Levin and Kurt Deutsch.

In the Heights is the quintessential New York musical, about a vibrant and tight-knit community at the top of the island of Manhattan. The music pulses with the hopes and dreams of three generations as they struggle to forge an identity in a neighborhood on the brink of transition.

In the Heights was conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with book by Quiara Alegría Hudes; music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda; and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman. The show was directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler; with Alex Lacamoire serving as music director. It originally opened at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre on March 9, 2008, produced by Kevin McCollum, Jeffrey Seller, Jill Furman, Sander Jacobs, Robyn Goodman, Walt Grossman, Sonny Everett, and Mike Skipper.

"IN THE HEIGHTS" TRACK LISTING

ACT 1

Side A

1) In the Heights

2) Breathe

3) Benny's Dispatch

Side B

4) It Won't Be Long Now

5) Inútil

6) No Me Diga

Side C

7) 96,000

8) Paciencia y Fe (Patience and Faith)

9) When You're Home

Side D

10) Piragua

11) The Club

12) Blackout

ACT II

Side E

1) Sunrise

2) Hundreds of Stories

3) Enough

4) Carnaval del Barrio

5) Atención

6) Alabanza

Side F

7) Everything I Know

8) Piragua (Reprise)

9) Champagne

10) When the Sun Goes Down

11) Finale

