IN THE HEIGHTS Red, White & Blue-Colored Vinyl 3-LP Box Set Released Today
Featuring the colors of the Puerto Rican flag, this edition of the Grammy Award winning-album will be a Barnes & Noble Exclusive.
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS announced that In the Heights - Original Broadway Cast Recording was released as a special Red, White & Blue-colored vinyl 3-LP Box Set today Friday, September 4. Featuring the colors of the Puerto Rican flag, this edition of the Grammy Award winning-album will be a Barnes & Noble Exclusive to help celebrate Vinyl Weekend, September 4-6. In the Heights will be released as a feature film in June 2021 from Warner Bros. Pictures. To order the new edition of the original cast album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/intheheights_specialvinyl
In the Heights - created by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda - has become a major bestselling cast album since it was released in 2008. This Box Set features remastered audio, 90 minutes of music, and a 16-page booklet with full lyrics, original Broadway show photos, a synopsis, and liner notes from director Thomas Kail. An MP3 download card is also included.
Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, In the Heights features Latin, Salsa and Hip-Hop-infused music, conceived and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The In the Heights Original Broadway cast album was produced by Andrés Levin and Kurt Deutsch.
In the Heights is the quintessential New York musical, about a vibrant and tight-knit community at the top of the island of Manhattan. The music pulses with the hopes and dreams of three generations as they struggle to forge an identity in a neighborhood on the brink of transition.
In the Heights was conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with book by Quiara Alegría Hudes; music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda; and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman. The show was directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler; with Alex Lacamoire serving as music director. It originally opened at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre on March 9, 2008, produced by Kevin McCollum, Jeffrey Seller, Jill Furman, Sander Jacobs, Robyn Goodman, Walt Grossman, Sonny Everett, and Mike Skipper.
"IN THE HEIGHTS" TRACK LISTING
ACT 1
Side A
1) In the Heights
2) Breathe
3) Benny's Dispatch
Side B
4) It Won't Be Long Now
5) Inútil
6) No Me Diga
Side C
7) 96,000
8) Paciencia y Fe (Patience and Faith)
9) When You're Home
Side D
10) Piragua
11) The Club
12) Blackout
ACT II
Side E
1) Sunrise
2) Hundreds of Stories
3) Enough
4) Carnaval del Barrio
5) Atención
6) Alabanza
Side F
7) Everything I Know
8) Piragua (Reprise)
9) Champagne
10) When the Sun Goes Down
11) Finale
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: The Original SCHOOL OF ROCK Band Reunites for Fleetwood Mac Cover
Original cast members of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical reunited this summer to create a music video to raise awareness for the non-...
Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Harvey Fierstein and More From HAIRSPRAY Complete Casting for MCC Theater's MISCAST20
MCC Theater announced today that members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray will reunite for Miscast20. The gala will take place Sunday, Septe...
Pillsbury Launches Limited-Edition MEAN GIRLS Toaster Strudel
On Wednesdays, we eat pink! To celebrate Paramount Picturesa?? enduringly popular teen comedy Mean Girls, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is getting a makeo...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That NYC Casinos and Malls Can Re-Open Next Week
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning in a teleconference that additional steps will soon be made to move New York City back towards a...
VIDEO: James Alonzo Brings Together Talented Dancers to Recreate 'A Brand New Day' From THE WIZ
Dancer/choreographer James Alonzo has brought together a group of talented dancers to re-create A Brand New Day from The Wiz!...
Crazy Coqs Virtual Production Of FIRST DATE Will Star Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin
Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs today announce a virtual production of the Broadway musical First Date. Dean Johnson directs Samantha Barks...