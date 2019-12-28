I'M AFRAID OF FEAST By Ken Saito Comes To NY Winter Fest 2020

'I'm Afraid Of Feast', a play written & performed by Ken Saito, will have its premiere on January 2nd, 3rd and 5th at the renowned New York Theater Festival - Winter fest 2020. Ken's piece is a *Rakugo story which a man plays 6 characters that are talking about what they like and don't like the most, a quiet one admits that he is afraid of feast. He starts to shudder and turns away from everyone. The other five decide to tease the quiet one with feast.

*Rakugo Rakugo is a form of Japanese verbal entertainment. The lone storyteller sits on stage and without standing up from the sitting position, the rakugo artist depicts a long and complicated comical (or sometimes sentimental) story. The story always involves the dialogue of two or more characters. The difference between the characters is depicted only through change in pitch, tone, and a slight turn of the head.

When? January 2nd at 6:15PM/January 3rd 4PM/January 5th 8:30PM Where? Hudson Guild Theatre (441 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001)

Tickets: $23 (Online: https://newyorkfestivaltickets.com/product/im-afraid-of-feast/ At the door: cash only)





