IFC Center Will Screen COMPANY 1970 Cast Album Documentary, Plus Documentary Now! Spoof

Jan. 29, 2019  

On Tuesday, February 19 (7:30pm) IFC Center will feature a one-time only presentation of director D.A. Pennebaker's 1970 classic Original Cast Album: Company that documents inside the studio recording of the album for the Stephen Sondheim musical Company.

The film has become a Broadway cult classic for capturing the pressure cooker environment that culminates with Elaine Stritch undergoing multiple retakes of the song "The Ladies Who Lunch." The event will also include a Q&A with Pennebaker and special guests.

The hour-long documentary will be paired with a sneak preview of the new half-hour parody Original Cast Album: Co-op from the series Documentary Now! Now in its third season, Documentary Now! - from co-creators Seth Myers, Bill Hader and Fred Armisen paired with Saturday Night Live filmmakers Rhys Thomas and Alex Buono - is beloved by documentary fans for its affectionate and hilarious takes.

Screening as part of the Winter 2019 season of Pure Nonfiction. Click here for tickets.

