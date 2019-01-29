IFC Center Will Screen COMPANY 1970 Cast Album Documentary, Plus Documentary Now! Spoof

On Tuesday, February 19 (7:30pm) IFC Center will feature a one-time only presentation of director D.A. Pennebaker's 1970 classic Original Cast Album: Company that documents inside the studio recording of the album for the Stephen Sondheim musical Company.

The film has become a Broadway cult classic for capturing the pressure cooker environment that culminates with Elaine Stritch undergoing multiple retakes of the song "The Ladies Who Lunch." The event will also include a Q&A with Pennebaker and special guests.

The hour-long documentary will be paired with a sneak preview of the new half-hour parody Original Cast Album: Co-op from the series Documentary Now! Now in its third season, Documentary Now! - from co-creators Seth Myers, Bill Hader and Fred Armisen paired with Saturday Night Live filmmakers Rhys Thomas and Alex Buono - is beloved by documentary fans for its affectionate and hilarious takes.

Screening as part of the Winter 2019 season of Pure Nonfiction. Click here for tickets.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You