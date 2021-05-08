Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage
Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

ICYMI: Watch the Top 30 High Schoolers Perform for Next on Stage: Season 3!

Who made it through to our high school top 30? Watch to find out!

May. 8, 2021  

Next on Stage is back with season 3 of our online singing competition! Miss the announcement of our top 30? Check out the episode below!

Meet the high school top 30 HERE!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

ICYMI: Watch the Top 30 High Schoolers Perform for Next on Stage: Season 3!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ask Me About Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
BroadwayWorld Sweatshirt
Which Way To The Stage Door T-Shirt

Related Articles
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: Season 3 College Top 30! Photo

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: Season 3 College Top 30!

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: Season 3 High School Top 30! Photo

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: Season 3 High School Top 30!

VIDEO: Watch the Next on Stage College Top 30 Announced- Tonight at 8pm ET! Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Next on Stage College Top 30 Announced- Tonight at 8pm ET!

VIDEO: Watch the Next on Stage High School Top 30 Announced- Tonight at 8pm ET! Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Next on Stage High School Top 30 Announced- Tonight at 8pm ET!


More Hot Stories For You