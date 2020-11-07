ICYMI: Watch the Top 3 High Schoolers Perform for Next on Stage: Season 2!
Who made it through to our high school top 3? Watch to find out!
Next on Stage is back with season 2 of our online singing competition! Miss the announcement of our top 3? Want to hear what the judges had to say about their performances? Check out the episode below!
Meet the high school top 3 HERE!
An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
THE OSMONDS - A NEW MUSICAL Announces 2021-2022 UK Tour
A new musical based on show business family, The Osmonds, is set to begin a 30- week tour, kicking off at New Wimbledon Theatre on August 26, 2021. ...
Is THE MASKED SINGER's Mushroom a Broadway Veteran?
It's the pressing question on America's mind right now... who is Mushroom? On the latest season of FOX's The Masked Singer, one of the contestants has...
Kanye West Faces $1 Million Lawsuit From Workers on His Opera Production
Kanye West is facing a $1 million lawsuit from workers at his live opera show, which premiered last year....
Auditions Are Open For Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE
Jason Robert Brown has revealed that casting is underway for his new musical, Farewell My Concubine....
Dates and New Changes Announced for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour
Everyone's favorite tale as old as time will be hitting the road in Europe in 2021! ...
Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Laura Osnes and More Join THE MAD ONES LAB Road Trip
Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Laura Osnes, and more join Kerrigan-Lowdermilk's celebration of THE MAD ONES Lab this Sunday, November 8 at 7PM in a speci...