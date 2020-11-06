Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 3!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the high school category.

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for the finale.

And the judges saved...

Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School

Shopping Around from Wish You Were Here

Click Here for More Information on Oluchi Nwaokorie Shopping Around from Wish You Were Here

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and Brittney Johnson saved Oluchi Nwaokorie.

