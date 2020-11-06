Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 3!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the high school category.

Nov. 6, 2020  

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for the finale.

Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School


At Long Last from Bright Star
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Lepre

Haiden Pederson


Meadowlark from The Baker's Wife
Click Here for More Information on Haiden Pederson

Gabriel De Los Santos from Kearny High School


Why God Why? from Miss Saigon
Click Here for More Information on Gabriel De Los Santos

And the judges saved...

Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School


Shopping Around from Wish You Were Here
Click Here for More Information on Oluchi Nwaokorie

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and Brittney Johnson saved Oluchi Nwaokorie.


