Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 3!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the high school category.
Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for the finale.
Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School
At Long Last from Bright Star
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Lepre
Haiden Pederson
Meadowlark from The Baker's Wife
Click Here for More Information on Haiden Pederson
Gabriel De Los Santos from Kearny High School
Why God Why? from Miss Saigon
Click Here for More Information on Gabriel De Los Santos
And the judges saved...
Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School
Shopping Around from Wish You Were Here
Click Here for More Information on Oluchi Nwaokorie
Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and Brittney Johnson saved Oluchi Nwaokorie.
