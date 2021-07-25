Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage Dance
Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

ICYMI: Watch the Top 15 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition Season 2!

pixeltracker

Who made it through to our college top 15? Watch to find out!

Jul. 25, 2021  

Next on Stage: Dance Edition is back with season 2 of our online dancing competition! Miss the announcement of our top 15? Check out the episode below!

Meet the college top 15 HERE!

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl
Michael James Scott Photo
Michael James Scott
Al?na Watters Photo
Al?na Watters

From This Author Team BWW