Hunter Foster-Directed ROCK OF AGES And More Announced for Theatre Aspen 2020 Season

The 2020 Theatre Aspen summer season has been announced and is set to include productions of Broadway favorites including Kander and Ebb's Chicago, the heavy metal musical Rock of Ages, and Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys!

The season will run from June 23 - August 22, 2020, and begins on the main stage with the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award-winning musical Chicago (June 23 - July 11), directed and choreographed by Henry Award winner Mark Martino, returning for his 12th season, with music direction by Henry Award winner Eric Alsford, who marks his seventh season with Theatre Aspen.

The main stage season continues with the Tony-nominated musical Rock of Ages (July 15 - July 30) by Chris D'Arienzo, directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster, in his third consecutive summer at Theatre Aspen, and choreographed by Abbey O'Brien (Waitress; Jagged Little Pill), direct from her stint as director and choreographer of the 2019 Theatre Aspen Holiday Cabaret Series. Eric Alsford again serves as Music Director.



The final production of the main stage season will be Neil Simon's hilarious comedy, The Sunshine Boys (August 4 - 22), directed by Karen Azenberg, Artistic Director of Salt Lake City's Pioneer Theatre Company, who returns to Theatre Aspen for her second season.

All three 2020 main stage shows will have scenic design by David Arsenault, returning for his 2nd season; lighting design by Travis McHale, who makes his debut with Theatre Aspen this summer; costume design by Gail Baldoni, who also makes her Theatre Aspen design debut; and sound design by David Thomas, who returns for his 8th season.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced shortly.

In addition to the main stage season, Theatre Aspen Education will, for the first time ever, present three summertime productions this year. These offerings begin with Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (July 7 - 11), which will be performed outside, a first for Theatre Aspen, directed by Graham Northrup and Elissa Russell; continue with Disney's Beauty and the Beast (July 23 - 29) at the Hurst Theatre, directed by Graham Northrup and choreographed by Luke Ryan; and conclude with Disney's Frozen Jr. (July 30 - August 1), at the Aspen District Theatre Black Box.

The 2020 summer season will also include multiple special events, kicking off with a special Season Sneak Peek on Sunday, June 14 at the Hurst Theatre. The Theatre Aspen Summer Cabaret Series returns for its third season, expanded by popular demand to six evenings of dinner and performances (July 12 - 13, July 19 - 20, August 9 - 10) at various restaurants and venues around Aspen. The annual Theatre Aspen Apprentice Showcase will be presented on Saturday, August 1 on the Hurst Theatre stage. Finally, for the second year in a row, Theatre Aspen will collaborate with the Aspen Music Festival and School to present a one-night-only concert production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, The Sound of Music on Monday, August 3 in the Benedict Music Tent.

Following the summer season, Theatre Aspen will once again continue its programming into the fall when it presents the second annual Solo Flights developmental festival of one-person shows at the Hurst Theatre from September 15 - 18, 2020.

"I cannot imagine a more dynamic, funny, and all-around entertaining slate of programming than what we have planned for our 2020 Season," said Bernstein. "As I often say, Aspen is the world's most beautiful place to make art and I am forever grateful to our artists and audiences alike for joining us for this ambitious season. I look forward to seeing everyone at the tent soon."

Season passes go on sale April 15 and can be purchased at TheatreAspen.org. Single tickets will be available in early May.

To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit www.TheatreAspen.org or call 970 925 9313.





