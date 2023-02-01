Hulu's UP HERE Series Soundtrack to Feature Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond & More

Kristen Anderson-Lopez has revealed that the soundtrack for Hulu's upcoming musical series Up Here will be released on March 24, the same day that the upcoming series premieres.

In a new Tweet from the recording studio, Anderson-Lopez shared that the album will feature Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Sophia Hammons, Andréa Burns, Scott Porter, Emilia Suarez, Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Aisha Jackson.

Up Here is written by Tony-winner Steven Levenson ("tick, tick... BOOM!", "Dear Evan Hansen"), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ("The Carmichael Show"), with Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, WandaVision) writing original songs. Tony-winning Hamilton director Thomas Kail directs.

The musical romantic comedy series is set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love - and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Check out new photos from the series here:

Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Sophia Hammons, Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Emilia Suarez, Andréa Burns, and Scott Porter

Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman

Caros Valdes and the cast of Up Here

Mae Whitman and George Hampe

Photos by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu