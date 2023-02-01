Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hulu's UP HERE Series Soundtrack to Feature Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond & More

Hulu's UP HERE Series Soundtrack to Feature Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond & More

The upcoming soundtrack will drop on March 24.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Kristen Anderson-Lopez has revealed that the soundtrack for Hulu's upcoming musical series Up Here will be released on March 24, the same day that the upcoming series premieres.

In a new Tweet from the recording studio, Anderson-Lopez shared that the album will feature Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Sophia Hammons, Andréa Burns, Scott Porter, Emilia Suarez, Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Aisha Jackson.

Up Here is written by Tony-winner Steven Levenson ("tick, tick... BOOM!", "Dear Evan Hansen"), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ("The Carmichael Show"), with Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, WandaVision) writing original songs. Tony-winning Hamilton director Thomas Kail directs.

The musical romantic comedy series is set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love - and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Check out new photos from the series here:

Hulu's UP HERE Series Soundtrack to Feature Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond & More

Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Sophia Hammons, Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Emilia Suarez, Andréa Burns, and Scott Porter

Hulu's UP HERE Series Soundtrack to Feature Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond & More

Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman

Hulu's UP HERE Series Soundtrack to Feature Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond & More

Caros Valdes and the cast of Up Here

Hulu's UP HERE Series Soundtrack to Feature Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond & More

Mae Whitman and George Hampe

Photos by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Bring Back House Pride Week Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Bring Back House Pride Week
The Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will once again celebrate the Hogwarts houses with four special performances dedicated to each house. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw houses are the four living and learning communities for Hogwarts students, named after the wizarding school's four founders. 
Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility of 20 Broadway Shows Photo
Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility of 20 Broadway Shows
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of twenty Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season, including Into The Woods, Kimberly Akimbo, A Beautiful Noise, Ain't No Mo', 1776, and more.
Shoshana Bean to Perform at GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony Photo
Shoshana Bean to Perform at GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony
Tony and Grammy nominee Shoshana Bean will be performing during the Premiere Ceremony of the Grammy Awards this Sunday, February 5. As previously reported, Randy Rainbow will host the event with MJ the Musical star and current GRAMMY nominee Myles Frost presenting one of the first awards.
THE HOURS With Kelli OHara, Renée Flemming & More to Air on PBS Photo
THE HOURS With Kelli O'Hara, Renée Flemming & More to Air on PBS
The Metropolitan Opera's recent production of The Hours, starring Renée Flemming, Kelli O'Hara, and Joyce DiDonato, will air on PBS. Phelim McDermott directs with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting. Christine Baranski will host the special.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video TomorrowLizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
January 31, 2023

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.
Interview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD RoleInterview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD Role
January 31, 2023

Ahead of starring on Broadway in New York, New York, Anna Uzele is kicking off her busy year by starring in Dear Edward on Apple TV+. Watch a video of Uzele discussing what audiences can expect from the new series, the significance of her character's success, and what she enjoys the most about taking the leap from the stage to the screen.
TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total ViewersTAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers
January 31, 2023

For the 2nd week in a row, “Tamron Hall” averaged more than 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.227 million), Tuesday (1.164 million), Wednesday (1.083 million), Thursday (1.062 million) and Friday (1.092 million). “Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households.
The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023
January 31, 2023

The iconic experimental rock band, The String Cheese Incident has announced dates for their Spring Tour 2023. The run will kick off at the Backwoods Music Festival in Ozark, Arkansas, before the band heads through the Midwest in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and St. Paul, before wrapping up in the Southeast in Asheville, at Salvage Station.
Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'
January 31, 2023

Within this sonic digital nirvana, yuniVERSE tells deeply human stories of love and heartbreak, creating different scenes that when put together offer a holistic glimpse into her interior world and creative process. This refreshingly honest and visual songwriting style feels simultaneously raw and immaculately sculpted.
share