Hugh Jackman Turned Down a Role in Tom Hooper's CATS Film

Hugh Jackman, who is set to star on Broadway this fall in The Music Man, had the potential to be turned into a CGI cat in the Tom Hooper film adaptation of the hit musical.

During an interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman was asked if he turned down a role in the film, to which he replied, "Umm... yep."

Jackman went on to say, "You know, Tom rang me early on because we did Les Mis together, and there were a couple of options there based on availability and time, and I really... yeah, I just wasn't available at the time."

When asked if he was glad he made that decision, Jackman, who has been seen on stage and screen in many musical roles, said, "I'm in the theater, man, and I don't want to be in the business of bashing people-or jumping on bandwagons. I haven't seen it, and Tom Hooper's one of the great filmmakers we have."

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper reimagined Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering musical. The film starred James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introducing Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward.

Hugh Jackman has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona, as successful on stage in front of live crowds as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.

Jackman garnered his first Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, based on the popular stage show created from Victor Hugo's famous novel of the same name. Jackman's standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Read the full interview on The Daily Beast.





