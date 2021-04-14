Hugh Jackman & Laura Dern Join Film Adaptation of Florian Zeller's THE SON

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will lead an upcoming film adaptation of Florian Zeller's stage play "The Son."

The play is a follow up to Zeller's "The Father," which he adapted into a film starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman this year.

The Son focuses on Peter (Hugh Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

The young man is is troubled, distant, and angry, playing truant from school for months. Peter strives to be a better father, searching to help his son with those intimate and instinctive moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas' condition sets the family on a dangerous course, according to Deadline.

"The Son is a deeply human story which, I believe, connects us all; I hope audiences will be profoundly moved by this family's journey. Both Hugh and Laura naturally convey great warmth, compassion, and vulnerability... inviting our audience to embrace and feel every moment," said Zeller. "The story is set in a vibrant and very much alive New York, an important character. The movie should make us call family and friends to tell them that they are wholly loved and not alone."

From the first time Hugh Jackman set foot on stage in the highly acclaimed National Theatre production of Oklahoma! in 1998, to his Tony-winning, sensation-causing turn as Peter Allen in the 2003 musical The Boy From Oz, his reputation as the world's greatest living stage star was secured.



He went on to become one of the biggest stars of our time through starring roles in numerous and varied blockbusters, including eight movies in the fantastically successful X-Men series, Les Miserables (for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor), and The Greatest Showman, one of the top-grossing movie musicals of all time.

Laura Dern is an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy winner best known for roles in "Jurassic Park," "Mask," "Blue Velvet," "Marriage Story," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "Little Women," and "Big Little Lies."

