Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Comes to The Joyce in March

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. Presenting a mixed bill of three New York premieres and a signature piece from Ohad Naharin, the in-demand company will play The Joyce Theater from March 25-30.

For 47 years, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance, bringing top choreographers and works to its namesake city and performing their works around the world. Under the present leadership of artistic director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, Hubbard Street's ever-evolving repertory is created by today's leading international choreographic voices as well as its own incredibly talented resident artists. This makes them a company that dancers aspire to join and performance venues all over the world are eager to present.

In a thrilling program that displays the eclectic range the company is known for, Hubbard Street brings its world-class dancers to the Joyce stage for an evening anchored in the artistry, belonging, and curiosity of dance. In Black Milk by Ohad Naharin, a quintet of male-bodied dancers display extraordinary strength through tightly structured, physically demanding choreography. A trio of New York premieres complete the evening of diverse works, beginning with Into Being by FLOCK, in which bodies weave seamlessly in and out of each other, creating a world of balance and trust, unfolding like a living sculpture. Resident Artist Aszure Barton premieres A Duo, the artist's first world premiere with HSDC as part of her 3-year residency that is a powerful union of joy, exploration, and creative essence. Rounding out the program, Johan Inger's IMPASSE, about the gap that grows between us as we stagnate, sees more dancers occupy increasingly less space, with the implication that together we should be stronger, alone we are less.