How to Watch the 2022 Tony Nominations

The 75th Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced on Monday, May 9, by Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!

If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama League Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met three times this season to determine the eligibility of eighteen Broadway productions. Catch up on what decisions were made here.

Lastly... recap on who is eligible for this year's biggest awards below!

Best Play

Birthday Candles

Chicken & Biscuits

Clyde's

Dana H.

Hangmen

Is This a Room

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Pass Over

POTUS

Skeleton Crew

Thoughts of a Colored Man

Best Musical

Diana, The Musical

Flying Over Sunset

Girl from the North Country

MJ the Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Mrs. Doubtfire

Paradise Square

Six

A Strange Loop

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls...

How I Learned to Drive

Lackawanna Blues

Macbeth

Plaza Suite

The Skin of Our Teeth

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

Funny Girl

The Music Man

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Daniel Craig, Macbeth

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite

Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

James Vincent Meredith, The Skin of Our Teeth

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

Namir Smallwood, Pass Over

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

Emily Davis, Is This a Room

Cleo King, Chicken & Biscuits

LaChanze, Trouble in MInd

Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Chicken & Biscuits

Debra Messing, Birthday Candles

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite

Roslyn Ruff, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ the Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, Flying Over Sunset

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Ramin Karimloo, Funny Girl

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jay O. Sanders, Girl from the North Country

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Jenn Gambatese, Mrs. Doubtfire

Adrianna Hicks, Six

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Katrina Lenk, Company

Andrea Macasaet, Six

Abby Mueller, Six

Brittney Mack, Six

Samantha Pauly, Six

Anna Uzele, Six

Jeanna de Waal, Diana, the Musical

Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country