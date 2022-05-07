How to Watch the 2022 Tony Nominations
Tune in to BroadwayWorld to watch live on Monday, May 9 (9am ET).
The 75th Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced on Monday, May 9, by Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!
If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama League Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met three times this season to determine the eligibility of eighteen Broadway productions. Catch up on what decisions were made here.
Lastly... recap on who is eligible for this year's biggest awards below!
Best Play
Birthday Candles
Chicken & Biscuits
Clyde's
Dana H.
Hangmen
Is This a Room
The Lehman Trilogy
The Minutes
Pass Over
POTUS
Skeleton Crew
Thoughts of a Colored Man
Best Musical
Diana, The Musical
Flying Over Sunset
Girl from the North Country
MJ the Musical
Mr. Saturday Night
Mrs. Doubtfire
Paradise Square
Six
A Strange Loop
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls...
How I Learned to Drive
Lackawanna Blues
Macbeth
Plaza Suite
The Skin of Our Teeth
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
Funny Girl
The Music Man
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Daniel Craig, Macbeth
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite
Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
James Vincent Meredith, The Skin of Our Teeth
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
Namir Smallwood, Pass Over
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
Emily Davis, Is This a Room
Cleo King, Chicken & Biscuits
LaChanze, Trouble in MInd
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Chicken & Biscuits
Debra Messing, Birthday Candles
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite
Roslyn Ruff, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ the Musical
Harry Hadden-Paton, Flying Over Sunset
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Ramin Karimloo, Funny Girl
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jay O. Sanders, Girl from the North Country
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Jenn Gambatese, Mrs. Doubtfire
Adrianna Hicks, Six
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Katrina Lenk, Company
Andrea Macasaet, Six
Abby Mueller, Six
Brittney Mack, Six
Samantha Pauly, Six
Anna Uzele, Six
Jeanna de Waal, Diana, the Musical
Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country