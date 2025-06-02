How to Watch CNN's Presentation of Broadway's GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, June 7, CNN will broadcast live the penultimate performance of Good Night, and Good Luck from Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre. At 7 pm ET, the performance will air live on CNN and CNN International and stream live without requiring a cable login via here and on connected TVs and mobile apps. It will also stream live on Max across all subscription plans.

This special CNN presentation of the five-time Tony Award-nominated play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov marks a historic Broadway first: never before has a live play ever been broadcast and televised. CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Pamela Brown will lead special live coverage.

CNN will bring this timely production to audiences around the world, beginning with special live coverage at 6:30pm ET hosted by Brown outside of the Winter Garden Theatre. Immediately following the broadcast, CNN will host an exclusive special to discuss the critically acclaimed production and state of global journalism, hosted by Cooper.

In this landmark theatrical and live television event, two-time Academy Award® winner and Tony Award® nominated George Clooney makes his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow, showcasing his legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. Good Night, and Good Luck recently made history by becoming the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, and the first play to surpass a gross of $4 million in a single week.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, Good Night, and Good Luck, co-written by Clooney and Heslov, is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Producers are Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jean Doumanian and Robert Fox.

Based on the 2929 Entertainment and Participant film of the same name distributed by Warner Bros. and written by the same authors, the following actors portray real life figures alongside Mr. Clooney as Murrow: Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William S. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.

The creative team for Good Night, and Good Luck includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), David Bengali (video/projections design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Leah J. Loukas (hair & wig design), Gigi Buffington (voice & dialect), Daniel Kluger and Bryan Carter (music supervision), and David Caparelliotis (Casting Director). Good Night, and Good Luck is produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jean Doumanian and Robert Fox.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid