WAITRESS Live Capture With Sara Bareilles Now in Post-Production

Is a live capture of Waitress on Broadway with Sara Bareilles making its way to the small screen?

After previously teasing the film on her Instagram story, a new feature with Bareilles in the New Yorker reveals that she is currently in post-production for a pro-shot of the hit musical at a film studio in the Meatpacking District. No plans for a release have been announced.

Bareilles, who can currently be seen on Broadway as the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods, returned to the role of Jenna in Waitress in September 2021, being one of the first shows to open back up on Broadway. The cast at the time of filming also included Eric Anderson (Cal), Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett(Earl).

The ensemble featured Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

Waitress originally closed on Broadway on January 5, 2020 after a nearly five year run. The musical then returned to Broadway on September 2, 2021, after the Broadway shutdown. The return engagement then closed pre-maturely on December 20, 2021 due to COVID-19 cases within the cast.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself.

Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Watch Bareilles perform "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress in concert here:

Photo: Jeremy Daniel