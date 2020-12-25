How the Scourge Stole Broadway

A Christmas Tale of 2020

Dedicated, with love and hope, to the Broadway community and the global arts family.

You've heard of Whos down in Whoville who liked Christmas a lot

And their neighbor The Grinch, who clearly did not.

But that's not the story we're telling today

This tale tells of a Scourge that stole old Broadway.

It didn't loot decorations, it left our presents intact

What it did was sweep in and make off with our act.

Emptied our theaters and shut down our shows

Pulled the wigs from our heads, and the taps from our toes.

And this dastardly villain wasn't fuzzy and green

It was an invisible enemy called Covid-19.

When it swept into town, the world came to a stop

It shut every restaurant, it closed every shop.

This disturbing affliction took its toll on our souls

And caused curious hoarding of bath tissue rolls.

It shuttered our sports and stomped out our plans

It has us obsessively washing our hands.

In short this whole Covid thing caused quite a mess

And when it would cease was anyone's guess.

And so we were left, an arts family in need

In R. Rodgers phrasing: "a puzzlement," indeed.

All of Broadway was locked in apartments and houses

Trying hard not to freak on their children and spouses

With no dances to dance and no songs to sing

They traded Walt's Lion for a Tiger King.

Life quickly fell flat in their quarantine zones

So innovation took hold and they took to their phones.

Apartments as backdrops, bedrooms as sets

Screens for a stage, and costumed in sweats.

Yes, with all of their instruments hopelessly gone

They stepped up to the plate, for the show must go on.

So online it went, content from every nook

From the tip top of TikTok to the last page of Facebook!

Stars flocked to Rosie to raise funds for the Fund

Giving heartfelt performances that left us all stunned.

With springtime school musicals on the decline

Laura B. and her students sang songs of Sunshine.

With no Tony Awards to celebrate shows

We exalted Black greatness at The Antonyos.

And at Passover time, no assembly was greater

Than our star-studded, multicultural, virtual Seder.

Since Doubtfire's opening did not go as planned

McClure became maestro to an invisible band.

Seth R. and James Wesley took no time to grouse

As they welcomed all kinds of Stars to their House.

Brian Stokes Mitchell never lost any stream

And kept right on dreaming his 'Impossible Dream'.

And since life without musicals isn't much fun

Disney stepped in to give the world Hamilton.

But it didn't stop there, this pandemic vacation

Inspired DIY gigs across every nation

Concerts in driveways, plays made for Zoom

Free productions on YouTube to block out the gloom.

From every crack in the globe,

every crease in the map,

The arts profession transcended

this pandemic crap.

Ballets on rooftops,

Flash mobs in the streets

"All the world's a stage,"

So long as the heart of art beats.

For just like the Whos on that bare Christmas Day

We joined hand in hand and we sang anyway.

It came without lighting, it came without sound

It came without proscenium, thrust, or in the round.

It locked up our audiences and imprisoned our stuff

In the end its best efforts just weren't enough

To keep our community from coming back strong

'Cause you can shut down our shows, but you can't steal our song.

Although this Scourge proved a skilled adversary

Like the Grinch, it had failed to abscond with our merry.

For we leave not our passion at the stage door.

This is not just a job, it's what we live for.

And though our beloved won't be back soon

(Fauci says "Autumn", the League says "June")

One day, all our stages will spring back to life

Erasing all memory of the stress and the strife

Eyes welled up with tears as the orchestra rises

We'll feel our hearts swell to three times their sizes.

After matinee-free days and ovationless nights

It'll all come up roses; "Curtain up, light the lights!"

Then glorious applause, the cheers will abound

And we'll leap from our seats at that beautiful sound!

With our foe long defeated, won't it be wondrous to hear it?

Knowing the Scourge stole a season, but could not take our spirit.