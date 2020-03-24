Laura Benanti on Sunshine Songs- 'I've Received Over 2000 Videos and I Have Watched Them All!'

Laura Benanti has kept very busy amidst the chaos of the last few weeks. The Tony winner recently launched 'Sunshine Songs'- a way for high schoolers to share performances from the musicals they won't be able to perform in this year. She talked all about it on yesterday's installment of Stars in the House.

"On Instagram alone, I've received over 2000 videos and I have watched them all!" says Benanti. "I want these kids to understand how grateful I am. It's giving them an outlet to be seen by all of these great people like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie J. Block... all of these people are watching and commenting."

Benanti was joined by her mother, Linda, who joined her for a touching performance of "You Are My Sunshine" and then Laura sang "A Quiet Thing" from Flora the Red Menace.

Click here to watch the full concert and tune in today at 8pm to catch more stars in the house!

