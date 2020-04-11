WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!

Watch "Saturday Night Seder" a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!

Among the group of singers, actors, comedians, and religious leaders helping to tell the story of Passover through song, comedy, sketches and more are Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Reza Aslan, Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Rabbi Sharon Brous, D'Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Tan France, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Josh Groban, Richard Kind, Julie Klausner, Nick Kroll, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Dan Levy, Judith Light, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Bette Midler, Isaac Mizrahi, Busy Philipps, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Stephen Schwartz, Sarah Silverman, Michael Solomonov, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard and Rabbi David Wolpe.

Hosted by Jason Alexander, those watching will be treated to a special version of the Four Questions from Idina Menzel and Finn Wolfhard, a rousing rendition of "Go Down Moses," by Billy Porter, and much, much more.

This virtual seder is raising funds for the CDC Foundation's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund by encouraging viewers to donate while they watch.

"In a time of confinement and uncertainty, a rag-tag team of Jews and non-Jewish Passover enthusiasts felt it was more important than ever to channel creative energies and gather community," said head writer Alex Edelman, "we're thrilled to be reinterpreting the timeless story of liberation and renewal while raising money for those on the front lines enduring - and fighting - an actual plague."





