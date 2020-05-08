VIDEO: Check Out Rob McClure's Latest #ConductorCam!
Rob McClure took to Twitter to post the latest video in his series #ConductorCam!
In this video, McClure conducts This Was a Real Nice Clambake from Carousel.
Watch the video below!
Episode 5. #conductorcam?- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 8, 2020
Cutoffs. pic.twitter.com/cFbMfNazWx
Rob McClure received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. He is starring in Mrs. Doubtfire, which was set to open this year, before the Broadway shutdown took place.
Other Broadway: Beetlejuice; Something Rotten!; Noises Off; Honeymoon In Vegas; I'm Not Rappaport; and Avenue Q; as well as Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Regional; The MUNY, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. For the film Recursion, Rob won Best Actor at both The Queen's World and Williamsburg Independent film festivals. TV: "Person of Interest," "Elementary," and "The Good Fight."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently
Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it i... (read more)
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Looks to September for City to Become 'As Normal As We Can Be'
While non-essential events in New York City have already been canceled through June, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio is looking towards the future. When migh... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Reads First Chapter of HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE
Daniel Radcliffe has read the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as part of Harry Potter At Home! J.K Rowling recently launched... (read more)