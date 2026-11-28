What makes a great revival? The best Broadway musical revivals still connect with audiences decades after their original opening night. But just because a musical is a well-known classic doesn’t guarantee a new production will thrive on Broadway. Some of the most anticipated revivals close early, and other under-the-radar titles become unexpected hits. To increase their chances of Broadway success, revivals use a handful of approaches to make their material sing in a new era.

Recontextualizing shows in the modern moment

Some revivals recontextualize their shows in the modern era, highlighting the historical juxtaposition between the year a show was written and when it’s revived to comment on our current moment. For example, last season’s Ragtime positioned itself as a must-see period piece with an implied message: Even after a century of progress, America still faces many of the same social injustices that plagued the Ragtime era. The 2025 revival thrived, regularly selling out with tickets as high as $599.

But back in 2009, a similar Ragtime revival flopped, barely selling at three-quarters capacity most weeks during its short two-month run. What changed in between the two revivals? If the box office numbers are any indication, Ragtime’s themes about immigration, racism, and the unequal struggle for the American dream resonated more with Broadway audiences living under Trump’s second presidential term than Obama’s first.

Scene from Ragtime

The 2024 immersive production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club also aimed to unsettle its audience with comparisons to modern political undercurrents. While the West End transfer was a hot Broadway ticket, especially with its original cast, the show failed to recoup its high $24 million capitalization. In fact, Cabaret was such a financial letdown that one disgruntled investor attempted legal action against the producers.

The immersive Cabaret lost the 2024 Best Revival Tony to Merrily We Roll Along, which recouped its much smaller $12 million capitalization despite being more about friendship than geopolitics. On the business side, Cabaret reminds us that even revivals that seem the most timely are risky investments on Broadway, especially if the startup costs run high.

Reimagining the production

Some revivals focus more on reimagining the show with an entirely new production value. For example, the 2024 Jamie Lloyd Sunset Blvd revival used cameras and massive screens in lieu of a traditional set. The leading man sang the title song while strolling Shubert Alley. Sunset Blvd. won the 2025 Tony for Best Revival thanks in no small part to the show’s dramatically different director’s lens on a classic star vehicle.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball fundamentally changed the design of the show by drawing on the cultural roots of Ballroom to completely redefine what it means to ascend to the Heaviside Layer. However, the revival wasn’t simply a visual redesign. The new production brought new meaning and relevance to CATS, and the show proactively partnered with a number of high-profile Black and LGBTQIA-focused nonprofits to align with the revival’s newfound core.

Unfortunately for CATS, the revival closed early, sparking laments from fans and even Andrew Lloyd Webber himself. But from a critical perspective, the show got rave reviews, demonstrating the artistic promise of totally overhauling a show’s production and its context (even for a seemingly mundane script based on T. S. Elliot cat poems).

Revivals that rewrite the book

Occasionally, with the formal blessing of all relevant rights holders, a revival can entirely rewrite the book of a classic musical. The 2023 Camelot revival kept the original score from the 1960 Lerner and Loewe classic but featured an all-new book by Aaron Sorkin. With the writer of The West Wing at its helm, the new story of Camelot emphasized political and legal drama over the original’s sweeping romance. Unfortunately, the stylistically colder Camelot revival largely failed to win over critics, closing early.

More recently, the 2025 Chess revival gave writer Danny Strong the arduous task of rewriting a notoriously messy book. Bookwriters have tried various different jigsaw puzzle solutions to its plot over the years, and the 2025 revival was just the latest re-write. Could a new book salvage Chess? Unfortunately, like Camelot, the show closed earlier than anticipated, completely canceling its months-long extension.

Scene from Chess

Can we blame these revivals’ early closings on their overhauled books? Clearly, correlation doesn’t equal causation, and both original scripts had famous flaws. As the theatre legend goes, the first 1960 out-of-town tryout of Camelot ran over four hours long, while Chess is famous for its book issues.

Yes, a new book opens up creative opportunities for troubled musical scripts. But flaws in the source material might get blamed on the new revival, fairly or not. If Chess and Camelot’s struggles can teach us anything, even hiring the most qualified bookwriters for a revival is unlikely to solve all the story problems when the original book has major structural flaws.

Revivals that stick with what’s tried and true

Some shows returning to Broadway just want to give audiences what they already love. Take holiday limited runs: The 2024 holiday revival of Elf gave audiences a dose of Christmastime nostalgia, not some high-minded modernization. Some shows are so similar to past productions they’re officially classified by the Broadway League as return engagements instead of revivals (like last year’s Beetlejuice).

Looking ahead to upcoming shows, it’s not always clear how far new productions will depart from their original classics. The 50th anniversary production of Annie, announced for fall 2027, describes itself as “a fresh theatrical perspective for a new generation of theatergoers.” But how fresh should we expect? Like Elf, the musical Annie is synonymous with family nostalgia. For revivals like these, with IP that audiences have cherished since childhood, staying with the tried and true is often the wisest way to go.

When revivals are actually making their Broadway debuts

One classic musical this season is actually coming to Broadway for the first time: The Fantasticks. While the show has played a record-breaking 20,000+ performances in New York City since 1960, all its runs have previously been Off-Broadway. Like the 2025 production of The Last Five Years before it, The Fantasticks became an integral part of the musical theatre canon without a Broadway run.

Scene from The Fantasticks

But are these shows really revivals? It depends on how you define it. For Tony Awards eligibility purposes, The Last Five Years was considered a revival, while the Broadway League (which co-hosts the Tonys) currently tags the production as an original in its database, albeit with a special note on its Tony status. Shows that have lived long lives before coming to Broadway remind us that sometimes even the simplest theatre industry concepts, like what defines a revival, isn’t so black and white.

The audience's familiarity with these Broadway-debut revival-adjacent productions can be either a blessing or a curse. The Last Five Years met with mixed reviews, in part due to comparisons with past casts and productions. However, The Fantasticks is using the show’s familiarity to subvert expectations, swapping out Luisa for Lewis and centering a gay romance, bringing fresh life to the central love story.

What’s up for the 2026-2027 season?

With an all-new appreciation for what makes revivals tick, which upcoming Broadway revivals should be on your watch list? Damn Yankees, which played last year at Arena Stage, comes back to Broadway with a new book and updated historical lens. Evita is giving us another Jamie Lloyd revival that totally rethinks staging, like Sunset Blvd before it. Lincoln Center will stage a new Sound of Music, while the tour of Dirty Dancing: The Musical will bring a familiar title to Broadway for the first time during its NYC stops. As more revivals grace the Broadway stage, we can look forward to seeing fan-favorite shows in a new light.

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