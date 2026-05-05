CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Investor Files Second Lawsuit Against Producers

Atlanta-based entertainment lawyer James Walker, an investor in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, has filed a second lawsuit against several of the show’s producers, The Stage reports. This comes six months after he made an initial complaint, as BroadwayWorld reported in 2025, alleging that he had not received any profit distributions despite a $50,000 investment in the production. He had also previously claimed that certain producers had concealed revenue and diverted profits into undisclosed transactions.

BroadwayWorld reported that Cabaret's producers moved to dismiss that initial lawsuit, and an amended complaint was filed a few weeks later.

Walker has now filed a second suit against the US arms of theatre production companies ATG Entertainment and Wessex Grove, among other producers. Walker stated that the new suit was filed "on behalf of all the stockholders and investors to protect the harm done to the company."

Walker is accusing the producers of financial wrongdoing including fraud by omission and breach of fiduciary duty. Walker alleges that despite strong performance in 2024 and early 2025, investors were told they would not see returns. Walker claims that producers misclassified or diverted revenue streams.

The complaint also raises concerns about a potential conflict of interest, noting that the August Wilson Theatre, where the production was staged, is owned by ATG Entertainment, which also served as lead producer.

Read the original story on The Stage.

About Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

The Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club ended its run on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre today, September 21, 2025 after 18 preview performances and 592 regular performances.

Cabaret opened on April 21, 2024 starring Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin. Since they departed the production, the show has been led by Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho and Orville Peck and Eva Noblezada. In the final weeks, the role of 'Sally' was being played by Marisha Wallace, with Marty Lauter and David Merino playing ‘Emcee.'

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway was directed by Olivier Award winner and 2024 Drama Desk Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Tony Award winner, Evening Standard Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by 2024 Chita Rivera Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming