Today, November 29, 2026, Broadway says goodbye to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), which concludes its run at the Longacre Theatre, following 21 previews and 428 regular performances. The theatre will soon be home to Three Days of Rain, which begins performances on January 30, 2027. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

Nominated for eight 2026 Tony Awards, Two Strangers stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty in his Broadway debut as Dougal, opposite Christiani Pitts as Robin, who were both nominated for Tony Awards and received rave reviews for their performances in the show. Read the reviews here.

Written and composed by 2026 Tony Award nominees Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along), the musical follows Dougal, an endlessly optimistic Brit visiting New York City for the wedding of the father he's never met, and Robin, the bride's sharp, no-nonsense sister. As they journey across the city, their differing perspectives give way to something unexpected.

Just last week, producers announced that Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will be packing its bags and moving one avenue west to New World Stages in the spring of 2027. Written and composed by Tony and Grammy Award nominees Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, the off-Broadway previews will begin Monday, March 22, 2027, ahead of an opening night on Sunday, April 4, 2027. The production is directed & choreographed by Tim Jackson.

The off-Broadway production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will feature Scenic and Costume Design by 2026 Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles, Sound Design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle, Orchestrations by 2026 Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee Lux Pyramid, Music Supervision by Grammy Award nominee Nick Finlow, and Casting is by C12 Casting.

This Kiln Theatre production of Two Strangers first charmed London audiences with a sold-out production in November 2023, before the “fresh, funny, and flawless musical” (Observer) transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre for an extended engagement from April 4 to August 31, 2024. The North American Premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from May 20 to July 13, 2025. The musical was first produced by the Royal & Derngate Northampton and New Wolsey Ipswich when it was called The Season. It was developed through the Stiles and Drewe MTI Mentorship Award. Excerpts from an earlier version were presented at BEAM2018, supported by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network. The First US National Tour of the show will launch in Providence, RI in the fall of 2027.

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