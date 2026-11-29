This week's BroadwayWorld Crossword is up, with 18 answers in a 17x15 grid. Ten are people, four are shows and two are theatre terms.

The clues lean on the week's headlines. A cast member returns to a role she knows well. A cult favorite announces its next comeback. A new interview digs into a courtroom drama, and an old backstage firing story gets a fresh airing. There is also a Sunday-night parody that made the rounds online. If you read our coverage this week, a few of these should come quickly.

The puzzle is free to play, and you do not need to log in. If you do, your progress saves across devices, your weekly streak keeps counting, and a fast solve can land you on the leaderboard. Earlier puzzles stay in the archive, so a missed week is never lost.

Want a nudge when the next one is ready? Sign up for the email under the puzzle, and we will send a note when it goes live. A new crossword arrives every Sunday.

Play the November 29 Crossword

Free to play. Log in to keep your streak and make the leaderboard.