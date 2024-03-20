First Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Recoups Initial Capitalization

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's a hit! The first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG has recouped its $12 million capitalization.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG officially opened Tuesday, October 10, 2023 and has smashed the box office record at Broadway's Hudson Theatre seven times since the production began performances on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, most recently grossing $2,046,288 for its 8 performances the week ending November 26, 2023.

Director Maria Friedman's production must end on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at the Hudson Theatre (141 W 44th Street). The twice-extended limited engagement will have played 312 performances and 20 previews when it ends its record-breaking run on Broadway.

About the Cast

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard and Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

The company currently includes Max Rackenberg, Rocco Van Auken, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Simone Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen and Jacob Keith Watson.

About MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features a design and creative team that includes Tim Jackson (choreography), Tony Award Winner Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic & Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), Joel Fram (music direction and additional vocal arrangements), Catherine Jayes (music supervision), Alvin Hough Jr. (associate music supervision), Kristy Norter (music coordination).

This production was originally produced at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2012 followed by a West End run produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, the Menier Chocolate Factory, and Neal Street Productions in 2013. It was later produced at New York Theatre Workshop in 2022.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince and originally produced on Broadway by Lord Grade, Martin Starger, Robert Fryer, and Harold Prince in association with Ruth Mitchell and Howard Haines.