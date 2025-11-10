Hot Tickets of the Week: LIBERATION, THE LOST BOYS, and More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting November 10, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Beetlejuice

Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a demon with a flair for the outrageous. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Alex Timbers.

Heathers: The Musical

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Liberation

Liberation is a funny, time-bending, and deeply moving new play that brings to life a group of women in 1970s Ohio who gather in the basement of the local Y for a weekly consciousness-raising group—as they find their place in a new wave of feminism taking hold around them. While their candid conversations unfold with humor, heart, and vulnerability, the play explores how everyday moments spark lasting change. Interwoven with a present-day narrator discovering her mother’s radical past before marriage and motherhood, Liberation becomes a heartfelt exploration of memory, identity, and the enduring power of women speaking their truths.

Proof

In Proof, Catherine (Ayo Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Don Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

The Lost Boys

The 1987 American supernatural horror-comedy, directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Richard Donner, follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The film won the award for Best Horror Film by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films; spawned a franchise that included two sequels and two comic book series.

