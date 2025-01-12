Hot Tickets of the Week: DEATH BECOMES HER, ALADDIN & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, with special holiday savings available. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets (and a great deal!) to right now.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition

Up to 20% off of select performances 12/22/25 - 1/18/26. Valid through 12/7/25 at 11:59 PM.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s production, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general. The world premiere of All Out: Comedy About Ambition, with direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, will feature a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks, and original music performed by soul-pop band Lawrence for all performances.

Read More: Wayne Brady, Cecily Strong, and More Join Rotating Cast of ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION

Aladdin

2-for-1 tickets. Offer valid through 12/1/25 at 11:59 PM.

Night after night, Aladdin grants wishes and makes audiences cheer. A thrilling production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle, Aladdin is an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Read More: Disney's ALADDIN Cast Performs 'A Whole New World' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

MJ the Musical

Up to 40% off in both the orchestra and mezzanine, for select Dec-Feb performances. Valid through 12/7 at 11:59 PM.

MJ is centered around the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

Read More: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'

Six

Up to 30% off select performances 11/21/25 - 3/29/26. Valid through 3/29/26 at 11:59 PM.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Read More: Watch the Cast of SIX Perform on CNN's 'Thanksgiving In America'

Death Becomes Her

Up to 20-30% for select price levels and performances 12/2/25 - 3/4/26. Valid through 12/7 at 11:59 PM.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Read More: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Performs ‘Don’t Say I Didn’t (Warn You)’ on TODAY

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Up to 35% off select performances through 12/2/25 - 6/28/26. Valid through 12/7/25 at 11:59 PM.

Stranger Things is the most Tony-winning play of the season! In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

Read More: Watch 'Mind-Blowing' Moments From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Richard II

Me+3 4-Pack

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare’s poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king’s divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty. Craig Baldwin’s inventive adaptation makes Richard’s tragic descent freshly immediate, staged a stone’s throw from the site of the historic Astor Place Riots, the original American cocktail of politics, insurrection, and Shakespeare.

Read More: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More