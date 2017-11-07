Hot Patootie! Is BAT OUT OF HELL Eyeing a Broadway Run?

The new musical based on the music of Meatloaf and Jim Steinman, Bat Out of Hell, has been making the rounds in recent months. First with a stop in London and then a terrific run in Toronto.

But is the show eyeing an eventual Broadway run?

The show's producer, Michael Cohl, tells the Post's Michael Riedel that a Broadway engagement for Bat could be in the pipeline.

"You know me," Cohl tells Riedel, "Being a sucker for going into a burning building, I couldn't resist."

According to the column the current plan for the show is an American tour, launching in the fall of 2018, with a future beyond that possibly extending to a New York run.

"Some shows need to come to Broadway to establish a brand," Cohl tells Riedel "Not to take anything away from Broadway, but this is a brand people are familiar with. Maybe we'll become known as the best show that never played Broadway - and then we'll get rid of that moniker."

BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's Greatest Hits: Dead Ring for Love, Two out of Three Ain't Bad, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, I'd do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That), and Bat Out Of Hell opened in Toronto last night!

Prior to its Toronto engagement, BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL played a limited run in London's West End at the London Coliseum. The show opened to rave reviews, extending for two additional weeks and ending its run on August 22, 2017. The show played the Manchester Opera House from February 17 - April 29, 2017.





