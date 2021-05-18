Hollywood Pantages Theater Will Serve As Popup Vaccination Site; All Vaccinated Entered To Win Pair Of HAMILTON Tickets

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available and distributed in the Grand Lobby of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles to all eligible recipients. All who attend the pop-up vaccination site (including those already vaccinated) will receive a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre when performances resume.

Recipients will have a choice to receive either the Pfizer (1st & 2nd doses)** or the Johnson & Johnson (Single dose) vaccine.

Vaccines will be distributed Saturday, May 22nd from 11 AM to 6 PM PT. Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will receive their second dose during the same time period on June 12th.

Previously vaccinated individuals may enter the contest by showing your completed vaccination card at the theatre. Drawing for tickets will take place week beginning June 14th, 2021.

Performances of Hamilton at the Pantages will resume October 12, 2021.

For more information visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/VaxUp.

In the heart of Hollywood, on Hollywood Boulevard, right down the block from Vine Street, stands the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. It's a fitting location: The Pantages has become one of the greatest landmarks of Hollywood, signifying both the glorious past and adventuresome future of the world's entertainment capital.

The Hollywood Pantages has a history as grand and diverse as the stage and screen fare which audiences have flocked to enjoy there for half a century. These days it's one of Los Angeles' leading homes of legitimate theatre (the five highest-grossing weeks in L.A.'s theatrical history were all shows at the Pantages) and a favorite "location" for tv shows, movies and music videos. In the past, it has been a movie house, with live vaudeville acts between features as well as the site of many gala premieres and "spectaculars." For ten years the Hollywood Pantages Theatre was the home of the glittering Academy Awards Presentations.

While the use of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre may have changed over the years, the theatre does not appear all that different today. After several touch-ups over the years, the Hollywood Boulevard showplace was renovated at the turn of the 21st century to recapture its 1930 look and luxury. When the theatre reopened in September 2000, some 300 people had repainted nearly every inch of the theatre, restored its outer lobby and missing chandeliers, refurbished its walls and prepared it for the new century.