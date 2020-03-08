Here Are Some Showtune Alternatives to Singing 'Happy Birthday' While Washing Your Hands

Trying to protect yourself from coronavirus, but tired of singing Happy Birthday every time you wash your hands? The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls, New York has compiled a list of showtune alternatives!

In a Facebook post, the theatre company shared the list, which includes eight different clips from Broadway songs that will ensure a thorough hand-washing. They say that each clip is 20 seconds or more, but "may vary to even longer depending on how dramatic your performance is."

From Les Mis to Wicked to Rent and, yes, even Cats, the list is sure to have a favorite that will inspire everyone to sing along as they protect themselves from the spreading of viruses.

Check out the list below!





