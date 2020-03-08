Here Are Some Showtune Alternatives to Singing 'Happy Birthday' While Washing Your Hands

Article Pixel Mar. 8, 2020  

Trying to protect yourself from coronavirus, but tired of singing Happy Birthday every time you wash your hands? The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls, New York has compiled a list of showtune alternatives!

In a Facebook post, the theatre company shared the list, which includes eight different clips from Broadway songs that will ensure a thorough hand-washing. They say that each clip is 20 seconds or more, but "may vary to even longer depending on how dramatic your performance is."

From Les Mis to Wicked to Rent and, yes, even Cats, the list is sure to have a favorite that will inspire everyone to sing along as they protect themselves from the spreading of viruses.

Check out the list below!



Related Articles

From This Author Stephi Wild



  • Wake Up With BWW 3/6: Read the Reviews For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 3/5: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Opens Tonight, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 3/4: Olivier Award Nominees, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 3/3: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Begins Previews, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 3/2: DIANA and COMPANY Begin Previews, and More!
  • Louvre Museum Closes Due to Workers' Concerns About Coronavirus Outbreak