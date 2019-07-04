Have a Very Broadway 4th of July with These Patriotic Showtunes!
Happy Fourth of July! On this very special day on which we celebrate our nation's independence, we can't help thinking about some of our favorite songs celebrating America... as featured in Broadway musicals, of course!
Kick off the holiday weekend with some of our very favorite patriotic showtunes!
"Star Spangled Banner" - On the Town
"Sit Down, John"- 1776
"Don't Put It Down" - Hair
"A Shtetl Is Amereke/Success"- Ragtime
"Motherhood" - Hello, Dolly
"One Last Time"- Hamilton
"Freedom"- Shenandoah
"Blackout" - In the Heights
"You're a Grand Old Flag"- George M
"Dainty June and Her Newsboys" - Gypsy
"The Egg" - 1776
"Our Favorite Son" - The Will Rogers Follies
Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) - Hamilton
"Make Them Hear You"- Ragtime
