Harvey Fierstein, Audra McDonald, and Laurie Metcalf Will Present New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The New York Drama Critics' Circle has announced that Carolee Carmello, Harvey Fierstein, Audra McDonald, Laurie Metcalf, and Brandon Uranowitz will be the presenters of its 2023 awards.

The winners of the organization's 87th annual awards, which will be presented at a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 23, are Bruce Norris's Downstate for best play and Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt for best foreign play. Special citation recipients are the Broadway revival of Parade, playwright Adrienne Kennedy for lifetime achievement, and La Mama Experimental Theatre Club for ongoing achievement in Off-Off Broadway theater.

Downstate, written by Bruce Norris and directed by Pam MacKinnon, had its New York premiere on November 15, 2022, at Playwrights Horizons; it closed January 7, 2023. The play had its world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in October 2018.

Leopoldstadt, written by Tom Stoppard and directed by Patrick Marber, had its American premiere on October 2, 2023, at Broadway's Longacre Theatre where it currently plays. The play had its world premiere in January 2020 at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End.

The New York Drama Critics' Circle comprises 20 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Adam Feldman, theater critic and editor for Time Out New York, has served as president of the NYDCC since 2005. Joe Dziemianowicz serves as vice president; Zachary Stewart is treasurer.

In addition to Feldman, Dziemianowicz and Stewart, the members of the New York Drama Critics' Circle are David Barbour, David Cote, Vinson Cunningham, Greg Evans, David Finkle, Elysa Gardner, Robert Hofler, Charles Isherwood, Chris Jones, Soraya Nadia McDonald, Johnny Oleksinski, Frank Scheck, Helen Shaw, David Sheward, Marilyn Stasio, Elisabeth Vincentelli and Matt Windman. Emeritus members include Melissa Rose Bernardo, Christopher Kelly, Brian Scott Lipton, David Rooney, Michael Sommers, Steven Suskin and Linda Winer.

For more information on the New York Drama Critics' Circle, please visit www.dramacritics.org. A full breakdown of this year's voting is posted on the organization's website.



SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards

The Outer Critics Circle (OCC), the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications, is pleased to announce the winners of the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and Off-Broadway season.

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th

The Tony Awards will air as originally scheduled on June 11th, and WGA has agreed not to picket the broadcast, which will consist of non-scripted segments.

Tony Awards to Appeal Again to the Writers Guild of America
Tony Awards to Appeal Again to the Writers Guild of America

The fate of the 76th Annual Tony Awards has been hanging in the balance and we have all the latest details on the latest decisions made by the Tony Awards Management Committee.

Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike
Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Tony Awards will not be televised on June 11. The committee submitted a WGA waiver for the Tony Awards to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 11, but it was denied.


Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Darius de Haas & More to be Honored With 2023 Actors' Equity Foundation Awards
HERE LIES LOVE Broadway Theatre Box Office to Open This Saturday
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Launches The Great Adventure Grants
Jujamcyn and Pacific Indemnity Company Agree to End Litigation Over Coverage Claims

Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
