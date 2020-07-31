Harold Rosenbaum Presents Choral Conducting Workshop on Zoom
Dr. Harold Rosenbaum, conductor of The New York Virtuoso Singers and The Canticum Novum Singers, and author of A Practical Guide to Choral Conducting, is hosting a Zoom choral conducting workshop on Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11 from 10 AM to 4 PM each day, with a lunch break both days.
The workshop is limited to 12 conductors. The fee for active participants is $160. Make your payment at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/support.html.
Choral and instrumental conductors on all levels will benefit from his incisive, detail-oriented teaching. Although the primary focus will be on physical conducting technique. there will be periodic discussions about the choral works which can be accessed by going to http://haroldrosenbaum.com/institute.shtml and scrolling down to the list, originally designed for the August, 2020 workshop at NYU (now cancelled because of the pandemic). In addition, Harold will be glad to answer any general or specific questions you may have about pieces of music you are working on, situations, concepts, etc.
Auditors (observers) are also welcome at a reduced fee of $80.
This workshop is a program of The Harold Rosenbaum Choral Conducting Institute and Canticorum Virtuosi, Inc., founded by Harold Rosenbaum in 1973.
Cancellations are refundable up until 24 hours before the first workshop begins.
Please confirm your sign up/payment by emailing Harold at canticorumv@gmail.com.
Harold Rosenbaum, recipient of the 2014 Ditson Conductor's Award from Columbia University, has conducted over 1,700 concerts during his 45+ year career. He has conducted and taught at the Juilliard School, Queens College and Adelphi University, and is Professor Emeritus at the University at Buffalo. He is the 2010 winner of ASCAP's Victor Herbert Founders Award and the winner of the 2008 American Composer Alliance's Laurel Leaf Award, given in recognition of "distinguished achievement in fostering and encouraging American music."
A strong proponent of and advocate for contemporary composers and American composers in particular, Rosenbaum has commissioned more than 100 works, and has conducted more than 500 World Premieres. Visit him at http://www.haroldrosenbaum.com.
